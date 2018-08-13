INDIANAPOLIS — Hours after learning he won $900,000 on a Hoosier Lottery scratch-off game Thursday, Portage resident Anthony Vottero knew he wanted to help fellow disabled veterans.
Anthony served seven years in the U.S. Coast Guard and had three tours of duty, including time in Iraq. Vottero wants to use some of his prize money to help the Road Home Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, the program that helped him with his post-traumatic stress disorder. The program assists veterans regardless of their ability to pay.
Vottero and his wife, Wendy, said they may also donate to a local church.
“I think at this point we’re just trying to process that it’s real,” Wendy Vottero said.
Anthony Vottero bought the winning ticket at Meijer C-Stop, 6060 U.S. Highway 6, Portage. Anthony said he buys scratch-offs “here and there.”
Anthony Vottero took the Hit 9 ticket to his truck and started scratching right away.
“I scratched it, and the zeroes started coming,” he said, adding he told himself, “This can’t be real.”
He quickly walked back into the Meijer C-Stop and asked them to check it. The employee scanned it and told him, “Please don’t have a heart attack” before confirming they believed he won $900,000, Voterro said.
The couple wasted no time, immediately driving to Indianapolis to claim the prize.