Portage may find new life for old fire house

PORTAGE — The old fire station at City Hall could become a council chambers and office space.
“The council is an elective body of the city. Every other city has its own council chambers,” Mayor Sue Lynch said.
The city is now looking at how much it would cost to renovate the space.
A 2016 bond issue included $2 million for the City Hall remodeling, but “that money doesn’t exist,” Lynch said, because of cost overruns.
It’s one of her pet projects, she said.
“It’s not just for me as mayor. The council has to have it,” Lynch said.
“I want it to be simple, not a Taj Mahal,” Lynch said.
Preliminary plans call for transforming the fire engine bays into the council meeting space. There would be smaller meeting rooms for council members to meet with constituents where the former ambulance bays are now, Community Development Director A.J. Monroe said.
“It will be great for all the other meetings,” Lynch said.
A door behind the City Hall receptionist would be added for accessing the space from inside City Hall. An exterior door would be included for people to exit after meetings, too.
As is often the case with remodeling projects of this kind, the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system is expected to be the biggest expense, Monroe said.
Lynch was on the council when a previous mayor turned the former council chambers into office space for the community development department.
“We weren’t even asked about it,” she said.
For now, the City Council meetings are being held at Woodland Park, but once the pandemic eases and the park gets busy again, scheduling will be a problem.
Because of COVID-19, they're being livestreamed for the public.
“People at home are really connected to us. They like it,” Lynch said.
But it takes time to lug all that equipment to Woodland Park and set it up for the livestreaming, Lynch said. The videographer has two carts of gear that takes 45 minutes to set up.
The Redevelopment Commission, Plan Commission, City Council and Board of Works should all be livestreamed, too.
Remodeling City Hall would allow the new council chambers to have the video equipment in place for recording public meetings and putting them online.
Videos of meetings are likely to continue even after the pandemic, Lynch said.
“I think this is a forever thing now,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!