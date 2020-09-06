Portage may find new life for old fire house

As is often the case with remodeling projects of this kind, the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system is expected to be the biggest expense, Monroe said.

Lynch was on the council when a previous mayor turned the former council chambers into office space for the community development department.

“We weren’t even asked about it,” she said.

For now, the City Council meetings are being held at Woodland Park, but once the pandemic eases and the park gets busy again, scheduling will be a problem.

Because of COVID-19, they're being livestreamed for the public.

“People at home are really connected to us. They like it,” Lynch said.

But it takes time to lug all that equipment to Woodland Park and set it up for the livestreaming, Lynch said. The videographer has two carts of gear that takes 45 minutes to set up.

The Redevelopment Commission, Plan Commission, City Council and Board of Works should all be livestreamed, too.

Remodeling City Hall would allow the new council chambers to have the video equipment in place for recording public meetings and putting them online.