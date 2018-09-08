VALPARAISO — The two sides in the lawsuit brought by Portage Mayor James Snyder against the City Council over the legality of the Utility Services Board have asked the court to appoint a mediator.
According to a recent joint status report filed in court, a court-ordered plan to transition the Utility Services Board to separate Storm Water and Sanitary boards did not meet an Aug. 28 deadline.
Snyder filed a lawsuit against the City Council earlier this year, claiming the Utility Service Board was in violation of Indiana law. The council, which also serves as the USB, took away control of the USB from Snyder last year, citing questionable spending.
The two sides reached a consent agreement in late April, approved by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, which would eventually disband the USB and establish the two separate boards. The City Council in May approved an ordinance establishing the two boards. The newly formed Storm Water Board and Sanitary Board have been meeting since June.
While the transition teams have been working toward the transition, according to court records, they have reached an impasse on two issues.
Those issues involved are whether and/or to what extent the Sanitary Board and the Storm Water Board should have oversight or operational authority prior to the transition date of Jan. 1 and whether the two new boards should have a budget before Jan. 1 and/or how that budget would be funded.
"These fundamental questions prevent the parties from reaching complete agreement on a final transition plan," states the status report.
The filing asks Harper to assist in the appointment of a mediator and order mediation to be completed within 45 days of the selection of the mediator. It also asks a status hearing scheduled for Sept. 17 be canceled pending the result of the mediation.