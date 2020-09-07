Portage moves forward in effort to save former Garyton School 

PORTAGE — For nearly a century, the former Garyton school on Central Avenue served the community.
It was an elementary school, adult education facility and home of the local food pantry.
While the stately three-story brick building at 5391 Central Ave. had been marked for demolition, a group of city officials and concerned residents are now working on saving the building to give it a new useful life.
Owned by the city's Redevelopment Commission, costs to demolish the building were approximately $480,000. Funding for the demolition wasn't immediately available and officials decided to take the time to look at whether or not it could be saved.
“It was slated for demolition, but we have time to determine whether or not the building can, once again, be a community asset,” said A.J. Monroe, director of planning community development.
The commission hired a consulting group including Karnerblue Era, Mix Design and Holladay Properties and Construction to develop a vision plan and cost estimates for the possible renovation of the building. Consultants have held meetings with stakeholders and are due to report their findings to the Redevelopment Commission at its Sept. 24 meeting.
In the meantime, volunteers spent a Saturday in June cleaning up the exterior of the building. A second volunteer cleanup day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon , Sept. 12 to clean up the interior and exterior of the building.
The cleanup of the building is being completed in advance of a community roll out meeting at the building slated for 4 p.m. Sept. 17, said Monroe.
“We are hoping to create an opportunity for people to become aware of Garyton and take ownership in Garyton’s future,” Monroe said of the volunteer days and community meeting.
Anyone interested in helping with the general cleanup of the building on Sept. 12 may register through the Portage Parks Volunteer Facebook page at facebook.com/Portageparksvolunteers. Lunch will be provided for volunteers. The community roll out meeting to discuss the potential of the build and to seek input on its future will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Garyton. Tours of the building will be available during the community meeting
