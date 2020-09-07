Portage moves forward in effort to save former Garyton School 

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — For nearly a century, the former Garyton school on Central Avenue served the community.

It was an elementary school, adult education facility and home of the local food pantry.

While the stately three-story brick building at 5391 Central Ave. had been marked for demolition, a group of city officials and concerned residents are now working on saving the building to give it a new useful life.

Owned by the city's Redevelopment Commission, costs to demolish the building were approximately $480,000. Funding for the demolition wasn't immediately available and officials decided to take the time to look at whether or not it could be saved.

“It was slated for demolition, but we have time to determine whether or not the building can, once again, be a community asset,” said A.J. Monroe, director of planning community development.

The commission hired a consulting group including Karnerblue Era, Mix Design and Holladay Properties and Construction to develop a vision plan and cost estimates for the possible renovation of the building. Consultants have held meetings with stakeholders and are due to report their findings to the Redevelopment Commission at its Sept. 24 meeting.