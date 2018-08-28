Ricardo "Jesse" Silva had his whole life in front of him.
He had his dream job and was about to marry the love of his life, his father, Rick Silva, said.
Saturday, however, the 2011 Portage High School graduate and soccer standout was killed in a motorcycle crash near New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jesse Silva and his fiance, Taylor Stevens, also a Portage native, became engaged in December 2017. He popped the question following his graduation from the police academy in his adopted home. They had planned a Nov. 15, 2018 wedding.
According to a report in the New Orleans Advocate, Silva was riding his motorcycle off duty just before 6 p.m. Saturday when a northbound 2017 Acura MDX crossed his lane of traffic as the driver of the SUV turned left into a private drive. The vehicles collided and Silva was ejected from his motorcycle. He was treated at the scene, but died of his injuries at a local hospital. Police said Silva was wearing the proper helmet and neither party was believed to be impaired, according to the report.
Rick Silva said his son had wanted to be a police officer for a long time. He attended the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, worked for the city of Crown Point as a code enforcement officer and for Lake of the Four Seasons and Hobart police departments as an auxiliary officer.
His fiance's job took them to New Orleans where he joined that department.
"I could not have asked for a better boy. He had his struggles in his teen years, but who didn't," Rick Silva, of Wheatfield, said of his eldest child, adding he had just bought a house, a truck and the motorcycle. "I loved him. I was very proud of him."
Rick Silva said his son would light up a room, bringing up anyone's spirits and was a jokester. Rick Silva added that Jesse was dedicated and a hard worker, beginning working for his grandfather's tree cutting company as a teen.
He said his son's body is being flown back to Northwest Indiana on Thursday and funeral services will be held Sunday at Rees Funeral Home in Portage.
Steven's cousin has also set up a GoFundMe account to help defray expenses. That account can be found at gofundme.com/ricardo-silva.