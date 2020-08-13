Portage OKs rezoning with restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — The City Council approved rezoning commercial land on the city’s southwest side but put restrictions on it after hearing residents’ concerns.

The land at Swanson Road and U.S. 6 was rezoned for a larger-scale commercial project than its previous “mom-and-pop shop” zoning.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out on this issue,” Councilman Brian Gulley, D-4th, said.

Residents expressed legitimate concerns about flooding, he said.

"That issue is for further down the road. As a councilperson, I will be following that properly and making sure that comes up,” Gulley said.

The property has Willow Creek on its edge as well as a tributary — described as narrow enough to jump across — running through the property. There are nine wetlands on the property, attorney Todd Leeth said. Two of them are of concern to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be protected by both federal regulation and the city ordinance rezoning the property.

“The other ones are essentially isolated wetlands, and I would presume we would fill one or all of those wetlands,” Leeth said.