Portage OKs rezoning with restrictions
Portage OKs rezoning with restrictions

Portage City Hall

Portage City Hall is pictured. 

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

PORTAGE — The City Council approved rezoning commercial land on the city’s southwest side but put restrictions on it after hearing residents’ concerns.

The land at Swanson Road and U.S. 6 was rezoned for a larger-scale commercial project than its previous “mom-and-pop shop” zoning.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out on this issue,” Councilman Brian Gulley, D-4th, said.

Residents expressed legitimate concerns about flooding, he said.

"That issue is for further down the road. As a councilperson, I will be following that properly and making sure that comes up,” Gulley said.

The property has Willow Creek on its edge as well as a tributary — described as narrow enough to jump across — running through the property. There are nine wetlands on the property, attorney Todd Leeth said. Two of them are of concern to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be protected by both federal regulation and the city ordinance rezoning the property.

“The other ones are essentially isolated wetlands, and I would presume we would fill one or all of those wetlands,” Leeth said.

Filling in those seven wetlands, which Leeth described as “prairie potholes,” would require permission from either the Corps of Engineers or Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Willow Creek itself would be protected by ordinance as well.

“We are proactively taking steps that will not allow them to encroach on Willow Creek,” Gulley said.

Council members Ferdinand Alvarez, D-At-Large, and Patrick Clem, D-2nd, voted against the request. Members Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st; Scott Williams, D-3rd; Collin Czilli, D-5th; and Deb Podgorski, D-At-Large, voted for the rezoning.

Resident Irma Watts asked how to remain informed as the developer’s plan for that site goes through the process of seeking city approval.

City attorney Dan Whitten suggested she and others interested in the project attend Plan Commission and Development Review Committee meetings, and any others that might apply, to hear more about the plans and to speak at the public hearings.

“If you can’t make the meeting, the Plan Commission, specifically, should be livestreamed,” Mayor Sue Lynch said.

