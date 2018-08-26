The Portage Parks Board is taking steps to renew its park impact fee.
The board recently awarded a contract for $29,500 to Lehman and Lehman, of Mishawaka, to prepare the fee and its related ordinance.
Lehman and Lehman prepared the Park Department's impact fees five years ago, Parks Superintendent Jenny Osburn said.
"He (Chuck Lehman) has done dozens of impact fee-related studies in the Region," Osburn said.
The fees are set for five years and must be renewed following a financial analysis, Osburn said.
The Park Department initiated the impact fee in 2006. The fee is charged for each new home constructed in the city and payable when a building permit is obtained.
The current fee, approved by the Portage City Council in January 2014, was $697 per new home constructed in Portage.
Because the current impact fee expires in January, Osburn said she is asking Lehman and Lehman to expedite the process.
Fees can't be collected unless a new impact fee and related ordinance are in place.
"We will try and get it done quickly," Osburn said.
Osburn said the study, key to the impact fee preparation, examines data about the city, including building projection.
The study will determine what the Park Department might need, such as more baseball fields.
Fees collected in the past have been used for land acquisition and new trail development, Osburn said.
In other business, the Park Board granted permission to seek proposals for professional services for a Dombey Lake study and treatment plan.