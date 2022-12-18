Portage PD assist in Elf on the Shelf surprise

PORTAGE — Shadow is always unpredictable when he makes his annual journey from the North Pole to Portage to see his owner, Jayde Hines.

The scout elf’s surprises began on the first day of December when he got pulled over by the cops for speeding in his Christmas-themed truck. Shadow almost had a stress-free trip until Portage police officer Brandon Gardenhire stopped the elf in front of his house.

Shadow willingly gave Gardenhire his handmade license and waited to hear his fate. The officer kindly let the elf off the hook before escorting him to the front door to surprise Jayde Hines.

She was overjoyed to see her Elf on the Shelf back in town for Christmastime.

Gardenhire, who’s been with the department for nearly 2 years, was happy to help surprise Jayde Hines. Elf on the Shelf gives children a different perspective to Christmas because they get to name it themselves, he said with joy.

“I love community policing, it’s great,” Gardenhire said. “This is a way of getting to know people. It’s nice to see who lives here, to meet new people, and connect with them. It shows people that we care.”

Santa Claus is coming to town, but not until he receives optimistic messages from each Elf on the Shelf around the world leading up to Christmas Eve.

Beginning in December, scout elves across the globe visit their owner’s homes and observe their behavior each day before returning to the North Pole at night to report back to Santa.

This tradition has continued since 2005 when "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition," was published by a mother and daughter. Almost two decades later, the book is still sold and accompanied by a scout elf in a white box.

Her mother, Robyn Hines, said Shadow and herself always brainstorm unique ways to surprise the 5-year-old girl.

“I always like to think outside of the box,” said Robyn Hines, of Portage. “I wanted him to be driving to our house with a gift for Jayde. Shadow getting pulled over is also a reminder to slow down during the holiday season.”

Robyn Hines reached out to Portage’s police department prior to Shadow’s arrival to see if an officer could assist with the elf’s homecoming. She’s grateful for the police department and said it wouldn’t have been possible without the assisting officers.

“It’s an honor to be able to help in some way or some form, especially around the holidays when parents are doing something for their kid,” said Portage police Lt. Troy Williams. “The willingness to help out a mom and her child — you can’t put a price on that.”

Williams said there were a lot of hands within the department that went into this effort.

“This was a chance to help out a resident for something that may be minor, but was done with good will,” said Williams, who’s been with the department for 26 years. “The police department is here to help. The department is supportive of residents. We want to see that support continue.”

Shadow has surprised Jayde Hines in countless ways — playing duck, duck, goose, eating spaghetti and meatballs, going bowling and creating a magic cereal pour. Jayde Hines goes to school each day waiting to tell her classmates and teacher the interesting ways Shadow surprised her, her mother said.

“As soon as she wakes up she looks forward to seeing Shadow and running downstairs,” Robyn Hines said. “I just like for her to … believe.”

