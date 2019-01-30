Try 1 month for 99¢

PORTAGE — Police here have a suspect to blame for the Region's frosty below-zero temperatures that have wreaked havoc on Northwest Indiana residents.

Portage police believe it to be the work of a blonde-haired snow sorceress who just won't "let it go."

Portage police put out an interstate warrant poster calling for the arrest of Elsa, the icy queen in "Frozen." Police say she is also known as the “Queen of Arendelle, “Destroyer of Warmth” and the “Maiden of E-Learning.”

Elsa's charges include “Placing the city of Portage, Northwest Indiana and the Midwest into a polar vortex the likes of which are bone-chilling, teeth-chattering, finger-numbing and soul-crushing,” according to the arrest warrant.

Elsa allegedly tweeted, “I will keep freezing the City of Portage unless the Portage Police can find me,” from her personal Twitter account.

“Things just got real,” Police Chief Troy Williams said on the Portage Police Department's Facebook page. “We're actively looking for Elsa to put a stop to this uninhabitable weather.”

Two Portage officers can be seen in a photo holding up the wanted poster at the police station, which shows a snapshot of the ice queen at work, flurries shooting from her finger tips.

As of Wednesday night, the frosty enchantress was reported as still at large.

