PORTAGE — The city's police chief is warning residents not to fall victim to a new phone scam.
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said in a Facebook news release the department has received numerous complaints about solicitation phone calls from a company purporting to operate under the name "Indiana Pro Services."
The company claims it is aware there's been a lot of damage to roofs in the area. Then it asks people if they're going to be home tomorrow, Williams said.
"When they were questioned, the person calling would get pushy and agitated and then hang up. The caller asked numerous times if the person they called would be home the next day," Williams said.
The numbers they are calling from have been "phished" to appear like local numbers. One of the numbers even came up as one of the city of Portage department heads, he said.
On a Google search, the only company Williams found with the name Indiana Pro Services was out of Granger, with a P.O. box for its address.
"When I called the number it went straight to voicemail," he said.
Williams urged people not to tell strangers whether you will be home, and that if anything seems strange, ask for a number that you can call them back.
"If someone shows up at the door claiming to be a company, ask for identification and ask to see their solicitor permit. You are not obligated to talk with them," Williams said.