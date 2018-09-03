PORTAGE — Portage Police Department school resource officers will begin carrying individual first aid kits while on duty.
Police Chief Troy Williams said the kits, costing $137 each and purchased from the department's budget, contain items needed to address severe wounds.
The kit includes a tourniquet, gloves, gauze, trauma dressing, chest seal, airway tube, shears, rescue blanket, tactical combat casualty care card and marker.
"These response kits possess a number of critical components to treat life-threatening injuries that typically result in an active shooter situation. It is imperative that we outfit our officers with the tools they need to treat life-threatening wounds for our students and staff until we can get fire and EMS safely on scene," said Williams. "We are simply trying to avail ourselves of additional resources and tools to effectively respond to an active shooter situation."
He added the move is in line with their active shooter survival training and that officers have been trained in the basic tactical medical training program to use the kits.
Williams said officers, if in uniform, can carry the kit on their uniform belt. Otherwise, they will be likely kept in their office at the schools.
He added they would like to be able to purchase a kit for each classroom and for other school buildings, but need to work out details with the school district first.