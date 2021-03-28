Portage ponders Little League ballfield purchase

PORTAGE — With the Portage Little League no longer operating, the city’s Redevelopment Commission is trying to decide whether to purchase the ballfields.

The RDC is seeking two appraisals to determine the value of the land at 2500 Spc. Roy Buckley Way. The organization owning the land announced in February it was ceasing operations after 60 years.

The property, about 7.7 acres, is zoned for residential or park use, but a long list of permitted special exceptions for the downtown business district includes a community center, lodge or club, office, restaurant or retail, much like the neighboring Founders Square development.

There are three parcels, with a city-owned lot between the smaller parcel to the north and the two larger lots to the south.

“It seemed like this is somewhat time-sensitive,” RDC attorney Dan Whitten told the commission Thursday.

AJ Monroe, the city’s director of planning and community development, said he expected it would take four to six weeks to get the appraisals.

RDC member Greg Lach asked why the city would consider buying the property when it’s already zoned appropriately to encourage development.