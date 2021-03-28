 Skip to main content
Portage ponders Little League ballfield purchase
Portage ponders Little League ballfield purchase

PORTAGE — With the Portage Little League no longer operating, the city’s Redevelopment Commission is trying to decide whether to purchase the ballfields.

The RDC is seeking two appraisals to determine the value of the land at 2500 Spc. Roy Buckley Way. The organization owning the land announced in February it was ceasing operations after 60 years.

The property, about 7.7 acres, is zoned for residential or park use, but a long list of permitted special exceptions for the downtown business district includes a community center, lodge or club, office, restaurant or retail, much like the neighboring Founders Square development.

There are three parcels, with a city-owned lot between the smaller parcel to the north and the two larger lots to the south.

“It seemed like this is somewhat time-sensitive,” RDC attorney Dan Whitten told the commission Thursday.

AJ Monroe, the city’s director of planning and community development, said he expected it would take four to six weeks to get the appraisals.

RDC member Greg Lach asked why the city would consider buying the property when it’s already zoned appropriately to encourage development.

“I think we’re really early in the process,” Mayor Sue Lynch said. “I think we have to look at our options.”

“It’s downtown property, and we have no idea what the future of that property is,” City Council President Collin Czilli said.

“I think we need to know at least what we’re talking about it terms of dollars,” Czilli said. The city might have a use for that property, he said.

In other business, Whitten told the RDC the Catalyst sport resort property is heading to a sheriff sale now that the title work is cleaned up.

The city has a lien of about $6.34 million, which includes attorney fees and other expenses, on that property. The bidder would have to pay at least that much for the property. If not, it reverts to the city.

“Either we’re getting our money or our land back,” he said.

