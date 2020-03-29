Portage predicts continued downtown growth

The city has some other irons in the fire, including future development of a park at the Dombey Lake property acquired by the city under a previous mayor, but Lynch said that’s going to have to wait for now.

Most important is to shore up the city’s finances to be in a better position to address future needs like that new park and fire protection on the city’s southeast side, Lynch said.

It’s possible that expanded parks could be a way to help address stormwater needs in the city, Monroe said. Countryside Park had its origins in a stormwater project, he said.

Public transit has also been discussed in Portage.

“There’s a need for that here,” Lynch said, with the city’s sizable senior population and an increasing number of young people who would prefer to use public transportation than to own their own cars.

“That’s a wonderful opportunity for partnerships,” Monroe said.

Early critics of Valparaiso’s V-Line complained about empty buses, but they’re now seeing more use as residents have become accustomed to the service, Lynch noted.

