Portage predicts continued downtown growth

PORTAGE — The city’s new downtown is expected to continue to grow in coming decades.
“I’m the downtown gal,” Mayor Sue Lynch said. She wants to see the area north of Central Avenue, between Willowcreek and Hamstrom roads, continue to develop.
The Promenade development has more than 300 apartments and a string of retail establishments in the mixed-use buildings there.
Founders Square has become popular, too, with an amphitheater that draws concerts and other activities in good weather, and there’s a playground specially designed for children with special needs.
“I think it’s really important to have a gathering space for people,” Lynch said.
That area should be walkable, she said, with easy access to bike trails.
“We’ve got great trails in the city,” and they’re getting pretty connected,” she said.
There’s room for future investment, both public and private, in the area as well.
“We’ve got a lot of green space downtown,” Lynch said.
Downtown Portage is becoming the kind of place people want to live, which is reinforced by the popularity of the Promenade housing development there.
“There’s a lot of potential downtown,” said AJ Monroe, the city’s director of planning and community development.
But the city’s last plan for the downtown was adopted in 2000 – Monroe remembers creating the plan – and needs to be updated, he said.
Lynch said the last comprehensive plan for the entire city was adopted in 2009, so it’s time for a new one.
“Really, the face of Portage has changed since that plan,” she said.
It’s poised for additional change.
The double-track project intended to increase the speed of South Shore Line trains between Gary and Michigan City will have an effect on Portage’s north end.
The state law supporting the double-track project set up a process for creating transit-oriented development surrounding train stations. Portage’s north end will really take off with that development, Lynch said.
Already, Portage has a lakefront park, although erosion has halted access to the beach and pier, at least temporarily.
The city doesn’t have jurisdiction over that aspect of the National Park Service property but is in conversation with Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz over ways to address the issue.
The city has some other irons in the fire, including future development of a park at the Dombey Lake property acquired by the city under a previous mayor, but Lynch said that’s going to have to wait for now.
Most important is to shore up the city’s finances to be in a better position to address future needs like that new park and fire protection on the city’s southeast side, Lynch said.
It’s possible that expanded parks could be a way to help address stormwater needs in the city, Monroe said. Countryside Park had its origins in a stormwater project, he said.
Public transit has also been discussed in Portage.
“There’s a need for that here,” Lynch said, with the city’s sizable senior population and an increasing number of young people who would prefer to use public transportation than to own their own cars.
“That’s a wonderful opportunity for partnerships,” Monroe said.
Early critics of Valparaiso’s V-Line complained about empty buses, but they’re now seeing more use as residents have become accustomed to the service, Lynch noted.
“There is a need for that here,” she said.
Along Willowcreek Road, development is going well, with county government and Portage Township both putting money into government facilities there. Private development has happened, too.
As for the future of that area, much will depend on the county’s plan to extend Willowcreek Road south to Ind. 130, and ultimately to U.S. 30, Lynch said. No timeline has been set for either phase of that project, however.
