Portage rebuilding from 'challenging' times, mayor says at State of the City

PORTAGE — The city’s bond rating has dropped to B as Mayor Sue Lynch, the City Council and others in the city work diligently to resolve the dire straits inherited when she took office in 2020, Lynch said.

“The first two years of this administration have been challenging, to say the least,” she said Thursday during her State of the City Address at a Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Woodland Park.

“We came into office with a mere $11,600 in our general fund” and couldn’t even meet payroll, she said.

A heavy debt load, lack of transparency and other issues in the past were driving Portage toward becoming a distressed city, Lynch said. “We are working hard to move our city onto stronger financial footing,” but that takes time.

Lynch credited Director of Community Development AJ Monroe for keeping the Redevelopment Commission focused on its goals and sticking to the budget. When she took office, the commission had just over $1 million in its bank account. That balance has grown to more than $7.5 million.

“Last year the RDC sold some 20 acres of property, which was helpful in getting us back on an even keel,” she said.

At the same time, the commission has provided funding for road projects and the purchase of the former Portage Little League fields.

“The commission and redevelopment department have been able to adhere to a budget by not wildly spending funds or by using the Redevelopment Commission’s bank account as a city slush fund,” Lynch said.

“Looking back to last year, I’m amazed at what we have accomplished, despite the obstacles we have had to overcome,” she said.

Looking ahead, Lynch said the City Hall renovations are on schedule. The furniture delivery is delayed, however. When the project is finished, the City Council and other boards and commissions will finally have a permanent meeting space. They have been homeless for nearly seven years, since a previous administration turned the council chambers into office space, she said.

Even better, the addition of an elevator will mean City Hall is finally fully ADA-compliant, Lynch said. “No one will be excluded from participating in their city’s governmental process or from accessing any services.”

Two major road construction projects will begin this year — Central Avenue west, which will include a new bridge and realign the sharp curve at Willowdale, and the Willowcreek/Crisman bypass. The Central Avenue project is expected to take two years, so plan your detour so you can avoid getting caught in a traffic jam, she advised.

Another major project this year is the sanitary sewer interceptor project. The city is paying about $470,000 of the $1.65 million project, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers paying about $1.25 million of the cost.

“The pipe is approximately 50 years old and has recently been found to have inflow infiltration — meaning water from the outside is seeping into the pipe, causing excess flow being carried to the plant,” Lynch said. The interior of the interceptor pipe, which runs from U.S. 6 to the treatment plant just south of U.S. 20, will be coated to plug the leaks.

“I felt it was important to let you know that despite our financial woes, and while we have been in a sleepy COVID state for two years, we continue to work hard to keep our city moving forward in a positive direction,” she said.

