PORTAGE — School Board members and officials told a standing-room only crowd at a Portage Township School Board meeting Monday night attempts by the mayor and police chief to override school district policy and protocols regarding school resource officers are putting students in danger.
Many of the residents who spoke at the end of the meeting applauded the district for standing its ground. Others were not convinced.
"I am grateful for the efforts of the superintendent and the board for its plan," said parent Dawn Kelly, criticizing those who have attacked Alaniz and the district on social media.
"I don't understand why we would turn police officers away," said parent Paula Jutman. "It seems like we are attacking the Portage Police Department."
The issue hit the public nearly two weeks ago when Police Chief Troy Williams announced the district refused to accept two free SROs from the city. Despite the refusal, Williams continued to send the officers to the schools to sit in the parking lots.
However, said school officials, the issue began in the spring when Williams pulled SROs from the schools in May following a dispute over accessing information.
School Board member Jessica Bailey read a statement Monday night approved by herself and fellow members Cheryl Oprisko and Wilma Vasquez. Member Rhonda Nelson, who broke her leg Friday and required surgery, listened in over the telephone, but could not vote.
Board President Andy Maletta has recused himself from discussions or voting on the issue. Maletta works as the city's economic development director, hired by Mayor James Snyder.
The statement said Williams was notified of a change of procedures regarding the accessibility of student information to be obtained by the SROs. When he didn't agree, he pulled the two Portage SROs from the school buildings.
"The unacceptable action on the part of the Portage police chief left the Portage Township School leadership with a dilemma," according to the statement. Concerned the action could happen again, the district decided the school safety plan should include SROs from multiple jurisdictions.
"The unilateral decisions being made by the mayor and chief of police do not allow Portage Township Schools to utilize the offered SROs in an effective manner that puts the safety of our students first," reads the statement. "Additionally, their actions do not comply with school board policy 8400, which specifically dictates that the composition of the School Safety Team must be in accordance with the superintendent's guidelines and in alignment with the state law."
The School Board's policy states that the board and its superintendent has total authority over the operations of the SROs within the schools, from where SROs are stationed to their uniforms. The policy, said school attorney Ken Elwood, is based on state and federal laws. Williams, who is running for a school board seat in November, and Snyder refused to accept the school district's authority over the SROs and its own school safety program, according to school officials.
Oprisko said the school district pays half the salary and benefits for two Portage officers. That includes providing services for 320 days during the year. However, she said one SRO did not report for duty during the summer, citing compensatory time off. That left the schools without an SRO for the summer despite the school district paying his salary. She said school officials were not notified there was no SRO on duty.
Bailey added the district then had to pay for a part-time SRO to do the job during the summer.
During the discussion, Oprisko questioned Superintendent Amanda Alaniz over several issues.
Alaniz told the board that Portage officers have refused to direct traffic at Willowcreek Middle School when requested; have refused to complete residency and truancy requests when asked; have refused to wear polo shirts purchased by the school district as part of the SRO program and the middle school SRO refused to split his time between the two middle schools, staying at Willowcreek as directed by the police chief.
Alaniz said Portage officers also refused to be part of the part-time police pool serving as SROs along with officers from Porter County, Burns Harbor and Indiana State Police at the direction of the mayor.
"The mayor said he would not allow them to work part time, it was full time or zero," said Alaniz, adding the district revised its school safety plan approved in June to then accommodate the two full-time Portage officers.
Alaniz said she also recently learned the district pays an officer $19 an hour to sit in his car in the parking lot at the high school for four hours a day and that the district pays the police reserves $2,000 a year to direct traffic at high school football and basketball games. Neither was ever approved by the School Board.
Alaniz also said she first heard of Williams 10-point safety plan he announced in May when she was contacted by the media for her reaction to the plan. She said Williams never consulted her about the plan or told her about it in advance before announcing it publicly.
"We have been trying since April to get this resolved. This is interfering with my ability to effectively establishes the school security plan," Alaniz said.