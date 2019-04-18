It's never too early to begin preparing students for careers.
The many Innovative Learning Labs available at Portage Township Schools do just that by allowing students to participate in hands-on discovery opportunities.
They use kits, gadgets, computers, green screens, cardboard, markers, Lego blocks and a variety of other items to learn Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) skills.
“Through the implementation of the Innovative Learning Labs, our goal is to encourage our students to learn vital communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking skills via hands-on experiences in order to prepare them for future careers in the 21st Century,” said Melissa Deavers-Lowie, communications director at Portage Township Schools.
Innovative Learning Labs, also referred to as makerspaces, have endless opportunities for projects and activities, and teachers are using them for a variety of purposes, Deavers-Lowie said.
On some occasions, students have time to independently explore and be creative in the Innovative Learning Labs. Deavers-Lowie said some students also complete projects on a specific topic in the makerspaces.
“One of our teachers at Aylesworth Elementary used her school’s Innovative Learning Lab during a science lesson in which she challenged her students to create a device that could carry objects 1 meter up an incline,” Deavers-Lowie said.
A makerspace helped students learn about Jackson Pollock during an art class. Deavers-Lowie said paint and Sphero devices were used for that STEAM lesson.
“The students programmed the Spheros, which are small light-up balls that can roll across surfaces, to travel through a pile of paint and across a canvas to create artwork that mimicked the abstract art of Jackson Pollock,” Deavers-Lowie said.
She said the Innovative Learning Labs were created in 2018 in eight of the district's elementary schools. Now every elementary school in the district has a makerspace.
“Even our kindergarten students are able to visit their Innovative Learning Labs to discover the basics of programming, coding and engineering,” Deavers-Lowie said.
The Innovative Learning Labs occupy former computer labs.
“With the use of mobile computing, the need for a stand alone computer lab became less of a necessity,” Deavers-Lowie said.
Four Innovative Learning Labs were added during the Portage High School West renovation project.
That initiative, finished in August 2018, established one makerspace in each learning community in the renovated portion of the school.
Deavers-Lowie said: “we consider our makerspaces to be a large success,” and the district plans Innovative Learning Labs for both of its middle schools, as well as expanding the spaces currently available.
Deavers-Lowie said the Indiana Department of Education awarded a $50,000 Digital Learning Grant to the school district and that funding will assist with those efforts.
“Part of the $50,000 award will be used to provide teachers with professional development and tools to implement computer science standards across the curriculum, which will also help teachers further make use of the supplies and activities available in the makerspaces throughout the district,” she said.