When Lois Mollick was growing up in Garyton, one of several communities and farms that would…

The City of Portage is basking in the spotlight with the recent federal designation of the 1…

How you can help

Melissa Deavers-Lowie, communications director at Portage Township Schools, said the community can help outfit the district's Innovative Learning Labs, or makerspaces, that allow hands-on discovery for pupils.

Donations of Lego blocks used in many of the projects are always welcome. “The more colors and types of blocks we can obtain, the more our students can experiment and accomplish,” Deavers-Lowie said.

Cardboard tubes, rubber bands, straws, rolls of tape, string/rope and builder/creator-type tools are other items accepted by the school district.

Donations can be dropped off at the Portage Township Schools administration office, 6240 U.S. Hwy. 6 in Portage.

The school district also could use assistance to bring more technology to Innovative Learning Labs at Portage High School, Deavers-Lowie said.

Businesses interested in sponsoring a makerspace at the high school can contact the district's communications department at ptscommunications@portage.k12.in.us.