If a proposed bond issue by the Portage Township Schools is approved, driving around buildings will be a lot smoother.
The School Board on Monday approved a preliminary bond resolution for a $2 million general obligation bond.
Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said the bond will be used for paving projects throughout the district. It also will be used to improve heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at Portage High School and Crisman, Kyle and Myer elementary schools. Site work, maintenance and other equipment is included in the bond.
The bond issue will be 10 years. The board set a public hearing for the proposed bond at 5 p.m. Oct. 8.
Alaniz said if all goes well some of the projects may begin this year.