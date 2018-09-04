PORTAGE — The Portage Township Schools board took its next step in providing comprehensive mental and behavioral health care services to students this past week.
The board opened requests for proposals from two area counseling services. The proposals from Porter-Starke Services of Valparaiso and Crown Counseling of Crown Point where taken under advisement. A contract is expected to be awarded at a meeting next month.
Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said the effort to bring counseling services to students and families is part of the district's seven-part school safety plan introduced in June.
Alaniz said students brought the need for school-based mental and behavioral health services during their participation in a national walkout at the school earlier this year.
"They said they wanted mental health services for themselves or their peers," said Alaniz.
Alaniz said the chosen provider would offer clinical assessments, individual and family therapy, medication management, on-site training and consultations and day treatment as an alternative to suspension or expulsion.
The proposals did not include a cost to the school district. Alaniz said the provider would bill the student's insurance company to cover the costs. In the case of a student not having insurance, the school district would pick up the cost for the services.