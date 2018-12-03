A new eighth-grade boys basketball coach has been hired at Fegely Middle School in Portage Township, pending School Board approval.
Last week, Superintendent Amanda Alaniz hired Matt Martinez, a longtime varsity assistant familiar with Portage programs, after a disagreement led to the departure of the team's previous coach, Mike Kobe, said attorney Ken Elwood, speaking on behalf of the district.
Martinez coached practice last Friday and will lead the team tonight in the eighth-graders' game against Willowcreek Middle School at Fegely.
Elwood said Alaniz met with parents last week to discuss the coaching change. He said Dan Filla will stay on as the eighth-grade team's assistant coach.
Kobe's departure from the team comes amid controversy as the former coach disputes the nature of his departure.
Kobe claimed he was asked to resign after a dispute with the school's athletic director in a Nov. 20 game against St. Paul Catholic School. Kobe said he was approached in the locker room at halftime by Fegely Middle School Athletic Director Joe Bachan and accused of unfairly running up the game's score even after putting in his B-team players. Several days later, Kobe said, the school's assistant principal emailed him asking for a formal letter of resignation.
"Fegely boys basketball coach Mike Kobe provided a verbal resignation from his position during halftime of the Nov. 20 game," the district said in a statement Nov. 27. "At that time, our administrative team accepted his resignation, Mr. Kobe departed the building, and assistant coach Dan Filla stepped in to coach the team for the remainder of the game."
Kobe said he did leave the game at halftime Nov. 20, but that he did not quit. In a heated exchange days after the St. Paul game, Kobe challenged school administrators in front of team parents, asking why the school wanted to force his resignation.
The district stands by its Nov. 27 statement, Elwood said. He declined to discuss whether the district has since received a written resignation from Kobe.
Elwood said that throughout this process, the district's emphasis has been finding the right fit for the eighth-grade team. The school's principal and superintendent have been consulting with Portage High School varsity head coach Rick Snodgrass along the way.
"We're trying to not interrupt the kids' season, give them the best coaching we can and make them feel a part of our overall program," Elwood said.
The Portage Township School Board will meet next on Dec. 10. Elwood said the board will vote on Martinez's final approval as head coach of the eighth-grade team.
