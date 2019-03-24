PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools’ Elementary Art Department will present its annual Portage Elementary Art Show from April 2 through April 30 at the Portage Public Library, in the Youth Services department, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
This exhibit is a staple of the year, as it displays the remarkable accomplishments of about 320 Portage elementary artists ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Throughout the year, the students have been learning about various cultures and artists throughout time and exploring the connections between art and other academics through media such as drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture and more.
The educators responsible for putting this show together include Amanda Sheffer, Bridget Nadolski, Marilynn Pester, Maria Verduzco, Andrew Cox and Roxanne Witherspoon. All PTS elementary schools — which includes Kyle, Aylesworth, Myers, Crisman, South Haven, Paul Saylor and Jones Elementary — are represented in this show.