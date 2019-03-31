PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools has been selected by the Indiana Department of Education to receive the 2019 Digital Learning Grant. Portage was one of 48 school districts in Indiana to receive this highly competitive grant.
The grant, which totals $50,000, will provide programs and educator professional development throughout the district to enhance students’ science, technology, engineering, and math skills across all subjects. In particular, Portage Township Schools’ goal for the project is to incorporate computer science skills into the curriculum.
Teachers throughout the district will receive professional development in computer science skills and will be provided the tools they need to incorporate these skills into their curriculum.
The grant allows for the purchase of two new programs to enhance students’ science skills and assist teachers with integrating computer science into the various areas across the curriculum. Portage teachers will use an educational technology program that students in all grades will use enhance their knowledge of the standards-based science skills at each level. Students will work their way through series of lessons that create an immersive learning experience.
Portage Township Schools will also use the grant funds to purchase a one-year license of a web-based program that supports computer science standards to include coding, programming, app development and Python. The STEM and STEAM activities included in the program integrate with Portage Township Schools’ math, science and English/language arts curriculum.
This is the second time Portage Township Schools has received the digital learning grant.
Director of Title I and Special Student Programs Linda Williams, Director of Innovative Learning Michael DePasquale and Director of Instructional Technology and Data Services David Lesich provided leadership in developing and writing this grant.