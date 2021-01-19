Portage Township, South Haven firefighters sign first pact

PORTAGE — Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy, the Portage Township Board and South Haven Professional Firefighters Local 5221 made history this week by signing the first-ever contract between the township and union.

“This is an important moment,” Clancy said during a signing ceremony held Monday at the Township Trustee’s office. “It took a lot of hard work and it best reflects the relationship between the township and South Haven Fire Department, which is one of the finest fire departments in Indiana.”

In addition to Clancy, the new contract was signed by Township Board President Billy Coker and member Eric Skalka. Member Nikita Momola was unable to attend, but previously signed the document.

The five-year contract covers the six career paramedics within the department, outlining the salary, benefits and conditions of employment of the career firefighters/paramedics who serve the Portage Township community.

“For us, it is peace of mind,” said Eric Wood, president of Local 5221.

Wood said the contract was completed in 20 months, with negotiations beginning in April 2019 when the South Haven career firefighters/paramedics formed their own local. They had previously been associated with Local 3151, representing Portage.