Portage Township YMCA accepting scholarship applications

PORTAGE — The Portage Township YMCA is seeking applicants for the annual $1,000 Russell A. Willis Youth of the Year Scholarship opportunity.
Applications can be downloaded from the website at www.ymcaofportage.org and submitted via email to Shannon@ymcaofportage.org or in-person at the Portage YMCA located at 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage.
Applicant qualifications are also listed within the application at the website.
