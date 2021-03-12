 Skip to main content
Portage Township YMCA accepting scholarship applications
Olivia Wood, the 2019-2020 winner is shown with Shannon Burhans, President & CEO

 Provided

PORTAGE — The Portage Township YMCA is seeking applicants for the annual $1,000 Russell A. Willis Youth of the Year Scholarship opportunity.

Applications can be downloaded from the website at www.ymcaofportage.org and submitted via email to Shannon@ymcaofportage.org or in-person at the Portage YMCA located at 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage.

Applicant qualifications are also listed within the application at the website.

