PORTAGE — A power outage affecting about 1,000 NIPSCO customers early Friday forced a two-hour delay at Portage Township Schools.

NIPSCO's website showed the outage was first reported about 3:30 a.m. Power was restored just before 8:15 a.m., according to NIPSCO's outage map.

The outage affected Willowcreek and Fegely middle schools and Aylesworth and Myers elementary schools, Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said.

However, the disruption threw off the busing schedule for the entire district, thus forcing a two-hour delay at all schools, Alaniz said.

The first classes will get underway at 9:30 a.m. at the high school, she said.

