The State of Indiana Governor proclaimed Feb. 18-24 as Tri Kappa Week. In recognition of this special week across the state and to thank the local police for their service to the Portage area community, members of the Zeta Mu Chapter baked two chocolate cakes and delivered them to the police stations in Portage and Ogden Dunes. In addition, a canine goody basket was gifted to Portage Police for their canine unit.
Portage Tri Kappas celebrate month
