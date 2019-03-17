Try 3 months for $3
Portage Tri Kappas celebrate month

Tri Kappa ladies Connie King and Debby Bailey, Ogden Dunes Police Officer Ken Watkins, Clerk Megan Cleary, and Tri Kappa member Katie Lovall share smiles before cutting the cake in celebration of Tri Kappa Week.

 Provided

The State of Indiana Governor proclaimed Feb. 18-24 as Tri Kappa Week. In recognition of this special week across the state and to thank the local police for their service to the Portage area community, members of the Zeta Mu Chapter baked two chocolate cakes and delivered them to the police stations in Portage and Ogden Dunes. In addition, a canine goody basket was gifted to Portage Police for their canine unit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.