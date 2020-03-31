Portage YMCA serves free meals weekdays

PORTAGE — The Portage YMCA is serving free meals to Portage residents who need assistance.

Meals are served from 5-6 p.m. from the Y's parking lot, from the Y's parking lot, 2900 W. Centre Ave.

The meals are ready-to-eat and consist of a lean protein, whole grain, low-fat milk, vegetable, and fruit. The grab-and-go meals are brown-bagged and given to both children and their adult caretakers. Each person receives two different meals at time: dinner and the following day’s lunch.

Funding made available from No Kid Hungry's Summer Innovation Grant will allow the Portage Y to feed the whole family every weekday. There is no income requirement or restriction and families are welcome to return each day. Rules do require that each member of the family be present in the vehicle at the time of pick up.

Free meal delivery is also available to families who do not have transportation. Community partners have offered to lend their vehicles to the Portage Y for this purpose. To request delivery, please email the address below.