Portage YMCA serves free meals weekdays

PORTAGE — The Portage YMCA is serving free meals to Portage residents who need assistance.
Meals are served from 5-6 p.m. from the Y's parking lot, from the Y's parking lot, 2900 W. Centre Ave.
The meals are ready-to-eat and consist of a lean protein, whole grain, low-fat milk, vegetable, and fruit. The grab-and-go meals are brown-bagged and given to both children and their adult caretakers. Each person receives two different meals at time: dinner and the following day’s lunch.
Funding made available from No Kid Hungry's Summer Innovation Grant will allow the Portage Y to feed the whole family every weekday. There is no income requirement or restriction and families are welcome to return each day. Rules do require that each member of the family be present in the vehicle at the time of pick up.
Free meal delivery is also available to families who do not have transportation. Community partners have offered to lend their vehicles to the Portage Y for this purpose. To request delivery, please email the address below.
In addition to two meals per person, each family receives a new Food Fun Fact about a different food every day, a daily physical activity challenge to get families off the couch and screens for a while, and a packet of silly conversation starters that will promote important connections and engagement.
The grant funds were meant to fund food activities in summer 2020, but No Kid Hungry asked if the Portage Y could help feed families sooner rather than later during this challenging time.
"Funding for adult food is very difficult to find, so we jumped at the chance to feed parents, caregivers, and seniors in addition to our children."
CED Shannon Burhans said the Y is "not just handing out food. We're giving families a memory-making shared experience. Strengthening families is central to our mission. Family picnics, whether eaten indoors or out, improves the vibrancy of our community."
Brianna Manning is coordinating the Portage Y's rapidly changing and expanding food program.
At this time, the Y is accepting pre-registration through email to get a head count on how many meals that need to be made.
Delivery is for Portage residents only and for those who are not able to make it to the building. Residents are encouraged to come to grab-and-go service if they are able to.
Please email the Portage Y with requests for delivery or the number of family members that will get a picnic next week at FeedTheKids@YMCAofPortage.org. Visit the Y's website and Facebook page for additional information.
