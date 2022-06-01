1 airlifted after tree falls on vehicle, officials say

PORTAGE — One person was flown to a hospital by helicopter Tuesday morning after a tree fell on a vehicle on Central Avenue, city officials said.
Central Avenue was closed between Willowdale and Swanson roads after the tree fell on a passing vehicle and power lines, the Portage Fire Department said.
The driver suffered serious injuries.
NIPSCO crews responded to the scene, and power was restored later Tuesday, the Fire Department said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
