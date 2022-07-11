9-year-old turns dreams into reality at National Gymnastics Association championship

PORTAGE — After over five years of training at Dream Big Gymnastics in Portage, 9-year-old Jasmin Ward placed in the top three at the National Gymnastics Association (NGA) National Championship in June.

Jasmin, a Gary resident, competed with her teammates from Dream Big Gymnastics in eight competitions total this past season, giving herself the opportunity to qualify for the national championship that was held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The level two gymnast competes in floor exercise, vault, beam and bars.

“My favorite event to compete in is floor exercise because I like tumbling,” Jasmin said while eating a cup of watermelon after an early morning practice.

Jasmin had placed 13th overall during the state tournament after missing an extra jump from her routine that would have given her a higher score. Jasmin’s father, James C. Ward III, said that leading up to the regional competition, she informed him that she wanted to come in first place.

“I never have been nervous, ... but when she told me that I thought, ‘Oh my goodness,’ because she had never said she wanted to come in first before,” James said. “I didn’t want her to be disappointed, so I told Jade (Jasmin’s younger sister) whatever she places, we’re going to be happy for her.”

James enrolled Jasmin and Jade at Dream Big Gymnastics when Jasmin was 4 years old to keep them occupied. James said Jasmin now has a balance beam at their house and practices in the gym for around three hours, three to four times per week.

“I gave Jasmine two rules with gymnastics: One, have fun, and two, smile,” James said while Jade held his hand. “As long as she’s having fun and enjoying it, we’ll continue to do what we have to, to make sure she gets to the next level.”

Jasmin, who admires Olympic gymnasts Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles, turned her dreams into reality by placing first overall at the regional championship held in Indianapolis in May. During this competition, she broke a personal record by scoring a 9.725/10 on the beam.

“Going into regionals, I felt more confident with my routines,” Jasmin, who wore a red and blue ombre leotard, said. “The state meet was a big meet, and I knew if I could do that, I could do regionals.”

Leading up to nationals, Jasmin gave herself the objective to place in the top three of the competition. Jasmin again achieved her goal and placed third overall, receiving a personal best score of 9.4/10 on vault.

“She’s done amazing and gotten a lot stronger,” Erin Gross, head coach and team director at Dream Big Gymnastics, said. “She works really hard, and every meet she’s gone to she’s pushed herself harder.”

Jasmin said her next goal is to receive a perfect score for one of her events during the upcoming season where she will be competing as a level three gymnast.

“It’s so exciting to see her make her dreams come true,” James said. “I told her, ‘If you ever doubt yourself again, remember you were 9 years old when you placed first in the regional championship and third in nationals. ... You can make all things happen if you put your mind to it.’”