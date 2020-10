Boaters jump to safety after watercraft catches fire

PORTAGE — A thick black plume of smoke darkened an otherwise sunny day as a boat on Lake Michigan burst into flames Saturday afternoon.

At 1:55 p.m. firefighters were called to Porter Beach for a boat fire, said Portage Fire Department Chief Tim Sosby.

The Portage Fire Department boat was deployed and quickly extinguished the fire. There were people aboard the boat when the blaze began, Sosby said.

The occupants jumped off the boat and other boaters in the area picked them up before firefighters arrived. The vessel was 24 feet long and was damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

