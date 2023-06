PORTAGE — A 47-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a pickup truck Tuesday night near Swanson Road and Birch Avenue, Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

Shortly before midnight, a driver in a black Chevrolet was backing out of a driveway on the 3300 block of Swanson road when the motorcyclist, traveling south, was unable to avoid the truck and crashed. Maynard said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The pickup truck driver went to the nearby Portage Fire Department Station 1 and told first responders what happened. Medics hurried to the scene, began life saving measures and took the man to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police responded to the scene around 11:55 p.m. after they received a report of a vehicle crash with multiple injuries. Once they began to investigate, they determined the driver of the pickup was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Toxicology results for the motorcyclist are still in process.

The identity of the Center Township man will be available once next of kin is notified. The crash is still under investigation.

