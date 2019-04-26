PORTAGE — Two people are facing five felonies each after Porter County Sheriff's police and the DEA busted a synthetic drug operation Thursday in Portage, police said.
Muhammad Sobuh, 31, and Kesha Sobuh, 34, both of Portage, were arrested after the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group, DEA and Portage SWAT executed a search warrant in the 5600 block of Carnation Avenue, police reported.
Found inside the residence were 64 pounds of synthetic drugs; 940 grams of synthetic chemical compound used to manufacture the drug commonly referred to as Spice; evidence of several gallons of acetone, which also is used to manufacture the substance; $2,955 from the illicit sales of narcotics; a stolen Ruger mini 14 rifle; and a Glock 37 semi-automatic pistol, the Porter County Sheriff's Department reported.
Muhammad Sobuh and Kesha Sobuh are facing preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance, dealing in a synthetic drug, manufacturing of synthetic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a stolen firearm, all felonies, police said. Both were booked into the Porter County Jail.
"The chemicals that are used in the clandestine production of 'Spice' are extremely volatile and create a health and environmental hazard," Porter County police said in a news release.
They said a tip this month led them to the drug operation.
"We encourage the community to continue submitting detailed tips to the Porter County 'Submit a Tip' on our website," the release states.
The tip link can be found at portercountysheriff.com.