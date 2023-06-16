VALPARAISO — The Porter County Stormwater Management Board has begun a discussion on fee revenue and why it isn’t enough to fix everything.

“We’re running out of money here. You know it, and I know it. The fee we’re collecting here is not keeping up with demand,” said Jim Biggs, president of both the Board of Commissioners and the Stormwater Management Board.

Since its inception in 2016, the stormwater management fee, assessed on property tax bills for property in unincorporated Porter County, has been used to deal with some urgent problems, especially in South Haven, which has seen more than $14 million put toward rebuilding infrastructure that is more than 60 years old.

About 300 tons of debris was removed from 13,600 linear feet of storm sewer there. That’s about 45 pounds per foot, County Engineer Michael Novotney explained.

“We should never let our infrastructure get to that point,” he said.

Even as the county addressed failing infrastructure in the state’s largest unincorporated community, $10 million was spent on projects elsewhere.

This week, the board agreed to address a sinkhole on Vlasta Court in the Moraine Manor subdivision just south of County Road 700 North. The subdivision was built in the early 2000s.

The developer used plastic pipe, but there’s a two-inch gap between pipe joints, Stormwater Program Manager Chelsey Gordon said. “We would use concrete today for 36-inch pipe,” she said. With plastic pipe, it’s important to make sure the backfill is done properly.

About two-thirds of the stormwater fee revenue goes back into projects. The rest is spent on the department that is trying to deal with legacy problems and preventing new ones. That includes inspecting work done on drainage infrastructure to make sure it’s installed properly and meets county standards.

“We are running pretty damn lean,” Novotney said. “There’s still and forever will be a whole lot of work we need to do.”

At Moraine Manor, “it’s an urgent or exigent situation for sure,” Novotney said.

The homeowners association is responsible for maintaining the infrastructure, but it’s unrealistic to expect the HOA to come up with the money needed to solve this problem. Instead, the county agreed to accept $10,000 cash from the HOA. Stormwater fees collected in the subdivision in the next 20 years will pay half the cost of the project, Novotney said.

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, asked if the county would see more of these situations arise. The short answer is yes.

Prior to the stormwater board’s creation, the county drainage board let the developer decide who would be responsible for future problems. Sometimes the developer retained responsibility, but often it was quickly transferred to a homeowners association, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke explained.

Moraine Manor’s situation shows why the stormwater fee is needed. If it’s a $1 million project, six affected property owners can’t afford it.

“It’s a failed construct to have the responsibility with the individual property owners or the HOA,” Novotney said.

A drainage board typically assesses affected property owners for drainage infrastructure maintenance. That might be easier when its maintaining ditches, but the situation is more complicated in Porter County.

“The public has an urbanized mindset,” Breitzke said. “They don’t want to see water flowing in front of their houses.” As with telephone lines and electric, “everyone wanted to go underground. Keep it out of sight and out of mind.”

Complicating the situation is getting rights to access the drainage infrastructure.

“If we don’t have the easement, we don’t do the work,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said. The county is working to bring private streams into the county system. “They do the same thing. They perform the same function,” Novotney said.

Work isn’t done unless the property owners convey easements and pay stormwater fees directly to the county instead of to a conservancy district, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

“They are affecting downstream and upstream,” he said. “It’s one giant system, ultimately going to either the river or the lake.” Porter County is in both the Lake Michigan and Kankakee River watersheds.

“This is a very big, expensive problem to not solve, but to get ahold of,” Biggs said. He asked if there’s a smarter way to finance the work.

“If you ignore it, it’s only going to get worse,” Novotney said.

The board plans to continue the discussion in July.