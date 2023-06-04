“We want to lead by example," Lisek said. "We want to lead Northwest Indiana and lead the rest of our state."

Going electric could make a big difference in the Region, where a recent inventory on greenhouse gas revealed that transportation accounts for much of Northwest Indiana's emissions.

The majority, 83.5%, of the Region's emissions come from industry, but transportation makes up 12.3% of the remainder. Without industry, transportation accounts for 74% of Northwest Indiana's greenhouse gas emissions.

Nationally, transportation accounted for 27% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, while industry made up 25%.

Lowering transportation emissions would improve quality of life and reduce health disparities.

“We need to think big, we need to think about the future of our communities," Lisek said.