PORTAGE — Tilly served time in jail, but it’s not as bad as it sounds.

The blue heeler, the Portage Police Department’s newest K9, was trained by inmates and guards at the Brevard County Jail in Florida.

Unlike the other Portage police dogs, Tilly is trained to offer comfort.

Her handler, Capt. Mark Monks, has been taking Tilly around Portage the past few weeks to get her acclimated.

“I’ve been here 20 years and Tilly’s been here a month, and she’s more popular than me,” Police Chief Michael Candiano said.

“I really needed that” is a common response to Tilly’s visits, Monks said. “Everybody loves just a 10-minute, 15-minute, 20-minute visit with her.”

“She rolls on her back and lets you rub her tummy,” he said.

But as popular as Tilly is around town, her real value will be to comfort people in stressful situations.

At the police station, that includes walking down to the squad room to meet officers coming on duty and those who are ending their shift.

Tilly visited the dispatchers recently at the 911 dispatch center in downtown Valparaiso, even getting to wear a headset just like the dispatches.

“Every job is difficult and stressful in its own way,” but dispatchers face a higher stress level than most as they help people sort out the necessary response to emergencies. “It’s enlightening for us to go out there every once in a while,” Candiano said.

One of the reasons Tilly was put on the police force is to offer comfort to children who have been assaulted. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department, the therapy dog program there — the first in the nation — puts children at ease. Children who have spent a little time with a therapy dog are far more likely to open up; the disclosure rate of child abuse victims increases from 36% to 82%.

Fortunately, Tilly hasn’t been needed for that reason yet.

She also can help put witnesses at ease before they testify or speak with an officer, Candiano said.

When Candiano was named chief three years ago, the department had four dogs. Candiano saw the response dogs get while mingling with the public, which fit right in with wanting more interaction with the community. “We really saw dogs were like that bridge.”

The department has had experience with patrol dogs, but police dogs are trained for detecting drugs, tracking, finding corpses and other uses.

Comfort dogs, however, are relatively rare. In Indiana, only a handful of police departments have them. So far, about 200 dogs trained by Brevard County inmates have been put into service, Monks said.

He found out about the program through Valparaiso University. The police department there has two of the dogs.

“It’s basically free,” he said. The cost was just $100 for the certificate and travel expenses. T-shirt sales fund food and veterinary care for Portage’s policedogs.

Monks spent a week in Florida for training. He and Tilly saw the sights together. “We just walked around and met people,” Monks said. “It was a blast.”

The sheriff’s department uses shelter dogs. Not all of them have a pedigree, but Tilly does. She’s about 2.5 years old. Last October, a family with young children surrendered Tilly to the animal shelter. “She was a little too hyper for the kids,” Monks said. Now she’s very gentle.