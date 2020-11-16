 Skip to main content
Drone discovers body near overturned kayak in Dombey Lake, cops say
Drone discovers body near overturned kayak in Dombey Lake, cops say

PORTAGE — A 42-year-old man has died following an apparent boating incident on Dombey Lake. 

Carlo Ernandes was pronounced dead Saturday after being found unresponsive at Dombey Lake in Portage, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

The coroner's office said it's believed Ernandes fell from a kayak. Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the incident. 

Portage police confirmed late Sunday they assisted the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in the recovery of a body. 

They responded to the area about 7 a.m. for a report of an overturned kayak.

A Portage officer used a department drone to search the lake, and located the body about 20 feet away from the kayak just below the water's surface. 

The incident remains under investigation and further information wasn't immediately available.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Portage Police Department and Portage Fire Department assisted on the scene.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

