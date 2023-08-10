PORTAGE — Mayor Sue Lynch distributed some $11,000 to organizations which serve the city of Portage and its residents during her recent annual charity event.

All funds raised for the game show-themed event were donated to the various organizations.

Recipients of this year's charity event were: American Legion Post 260 Ladies Auxiliary, Bonner Senior Center Waysand Means Committee, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater NWI, Portage unit.

Others included Dressed for School. Gabriel's Horn, Hannah's Hope, Hoosier Burn Camp, Kiwanis Club of Portage. Jacob's Ladder Pediatric Rehabilitation Center, Portage Exchange Club, Portage Helping Hands, Portage Recovery Association, Portage Resale Shop, Portage Township Food Pantry and PortageLIVE!

Lynch hosts a charity event each year to bring people together to benefit service organizations throughout the city.

This year's event was game show-themed and featured former actor Harris Kal as the host, leading the patrons in rounds of games, dance and song.

City Attorney Dan Whitten served as emcee for the evening. Pastor Ken Miller led the group in an invocation prior to the dinner catered by Weddings, Events & Catering by Angel at the Duneland Falls Banquet Hall.

Sponsors including Commonwealth Engineering, Gariup Construction, Mayor Lynch, Debbie Podgorski, Porter County Democrats, Samuelson Insurance, Dan & Stacey Whitten, American Structurepoint and the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce.

