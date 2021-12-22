Final 2021 Portage paychecks put off until early 2022

“Did the staff get notified?” asked Councilwoman Deb Podgorski, who chairs the council’s Budget Committee.

Rivas responded, “They will now.”

“Don’t you think it would be a good idea, as we’ve been talking about this for months, to at least let them know about it?” asked Podgorski.

“It was still being worked out, how it was going to be done,” Rivas said. “There’s been a lot of thought to it. There’s been a lot of different scenarios,” and she didn’t want to give out misinformation.

Rivas said letting employees know sooner would have interrupted the workflow in the clerk-treasurer’s office, especially for the payroll clerk. “Do you understand what happens when that kind of communication goes out? Her phone blows up and rings constantly.”

Ed Maher, spokesman for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, which represents some city employees, reacted Wednesday to Tuesday’s council meeting.