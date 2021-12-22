Final 2021 Portage paychecks put off until early 2022

PORTAGE — City employees won’t get their regular paychecks on Dec. 31 as scheduled because there isn’t enough money available.
City Council President Collin Czilli, D-5th, along with Mayor Sue Lynch and others, told Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas at a public meeting Tuesday she should have notified employees earlier that their regular paychecks would be delayed.
In 2021, there are 27 paydays because employees are paid biweekly. Most years have 26 paydays.
“The budgets don’t have the appropriations or funds to make it until January,” Rivas said.
So the Dec. 31 paychecks will be posted a day late, on Jan. 1, with money borrowed in anticipation of property taxes to be received in 2022.
Because Jan. 1 is a holiday, and the next day is a Sunday, employees won’t see their Dec. 31 paycheck until Jan. 3, Czilli said. “We cannot just switch their payroll without informing them.”
Czilli said he brought up the issue with Rivas on Oct. 8.
“We’ve known for months that there was a 27th paycheck that needs to be moved,” Czilli said.
But just days before payday, not all employees have been warned that their normal deposit won’t be there, Czilli and Lynch said.
“Did the staff get notified?” asked Councilwoman Deb Podgorski, who chairs the council’s Budget Committee.
Rivas responded, “They will now.”
“Don’t you think it would be a good idea, as we’ve been talking about this for months, to at least let them know about it?” asked Podgorski.
“It was still being worked out, how it was going to be done,” Rivas said. “There’s been a lot of thought to it. There’s been a lot of different scenarios,” and she didn’t want to give out misinformation.
Rivas said letting employees know sooner would have interrupted the workflow in the clerk-treasurer’s office, especially for the payroll clerk. “Do you understand what happens when that kind of communication goes out? Her phone blows up and rings constantly.”
Ed Maher, spokesman for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, which represents some city employees, reacted Wednesday to Tuesday’s council meeting.
“The clerk’s shameful decision to delay payroll without adequate notice would be a total disappointment at any time of the year, but to do this right before the holidays shows a complete lack of respect and consideration for the city’s workers,” Maher said. “In the private sector, this failure to pay workers would likely be met with those workers withholding their labor. Local 150’s members employed in Portage will continue to work due to their commitment and dedication to the residents of Portage, regardless of the disrespect they have been shown by Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas.”
“Nina, my concern is kind of like Collin’s,” Lynch said at Tuesday's meeting. “If I have a house payment that’s due on the 31st, it’s going to roll over into another year.”
Premium pay for city employees — each full-time employee is eligible for $1,000 in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, with part-time employees prorated — will be posted on Dec. 31. “That’s when the normal paycheck would have hit,” Rivas said. Taxes and other deductions will be withheld as with normal salary.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council held a second public hearing on how the federal ARPA funds would be held, after determining an earlier public hearing hadn't been advertised properly.
“Nina, we asked at the meeting if this was noticed, and you said yes,” Czili said, but the newspapers in which the city places legal advertising couldn’t confirm it.
“You’re not going to berate me,” Rivas replied.
“We’ve asked for documentation of this. The papers have no record of this,” Czilli said. “Nina, we need to ensure with federal dollars that this is done correctly.”
No one spoke at the redo of the public hearing at Tuesday’s special meeting. The council voted again to approve the ARPA spending plan.
The council also transferred money to be able to make the Dec. 31 payroll, albeit late.
Rivas criticized the council for spending too much when union negotiations were completed. “I said that we didn’t have the funds when you guys adopted the contracts,” she told the council.
“When we were making the additional appropriations, I thought my God, there’s no way. We can’t make the payroll on the 31st without it,” Rivas said.
Portage won’t have to deal with the 27-payday year again for another 11 years, Lynch pointed out.