PORTAGE — The former Lowe's Home Improvement Store reportedly has a new owner who may bring more stores to the vacant building soon.
Andy Maletta, Portage's economic development director and president, told the Portage City Council the property at 6221 U.S. 6 has been bought, but added he couldn't disclose the owner just yet. Last month, Maletta told the city council there were closed bids on the property.
He said the owner is local to Northwest Indiana and is in the business of buying up former large stores and turning them into multi-business retail spaces.
“He's got a track record," Maletta said. "He said he's already got a lot of bites (for tenants) and he's really confident.”
Maletta said more information would be provided as the situation develops.
Last year, the home improvement retailer said it would close 20 stores in the United States and 31 in Canada that were underperforming. The Portage store was one of them.
The city council has also approved a tax abatement to Manufacturing Solutions International for building a new facility at 6515 Ameriplex Drive.
The food packaging company already has a building in Portage at 5600 Carlson Ave., but Maletta said it was looking to expand to a second location. The current building will remain open.
"It's a terrific company that's here in Portage. They've just outgrown their space,” Maletta said.
The company says its investment, estimated at more than $5 million, could add 178 jobs to the area.