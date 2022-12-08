'Heavy' blaze engulfs Portage home; no injuries, fire department says The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said Thursday, but investigators believe it was an accident.

PORTAGE — A "heavy" house fire Wednesday left a family displaced, the Portage Fire Department said Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 10:45 a.m. to a house on the 2600 block of Norman Street, where a fire had spread from the garage to a deck behind the house.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to attack the blaze, Chief Randy Wilkening said. In the hours that followed, crews remained on scene to clean up and investigate.

The family is displaced but suffered no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Wilkening said, but investigators believe it was accidental.