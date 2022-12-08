 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Heavy' blaze engulfs Portage home; no injuries, fire department says

PORTAGE — A "heavy" house fire Wednesday left a family displaced, the Portage Fire Department said Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 10:45 a.m. to a house on the 2600 block of Norman Street, where a fire had spread from the garage to a deck behind the house. 

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to attack the blaze, Chief Randy Wilkening said. In the hours that followed, crews remained on scene to clean up and investigate.

The family is displaced but suffered no injuries. 

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Wilkening said, but investigators believe it was accidental. 

