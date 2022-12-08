The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said Thursday, but investigators believe it was an accident.
PORTAGE — A "heavy" house fire Wednesday left a family displaced, the Portage Fire Department said Thursday.
Firefighters were called at 10:45 a.m. to a house on the 2600 block of Norman Street, where a fire had spread from the garage to a deck behind the house.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to attack the blaze, Chief Randy Wilkening said. In the hours that followed, crews remained on scene to clean up and investigate.
The family is displaced but suffered no injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Wilkening said, but investigators believe it was accidental.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Mackenzie Keammerer
Christopher Pool
Henry Moreno Jr.
Casey Blakeley
Jill Hamilton
Chase Agent
Edward Sly
Michael Puskar
Marshawn Hunt Jr.
Stacie Miller
Stephynie Blum
Trevon Pahrue
Robert Carpenter
Miguel Delgado
Robert Bouton Jr.
Mark Bruce
Jacob Morrow
Carrie Skeens
Tyler Russ
Carl Dahlin
Tony Glover
James Murphy
Jack Skeens
Shamecca Davis
Diane Hall
Garland Henderson Jr.
Raymond Hinkle
Christina Gregory
Wayne Adams III
Zachary Lovell
Janice O'Brien
Perry Baldridge Jr.
Richard Sneed
Kyle Kaylor
Salem Hijazin
Michael Catalano
Niketa Ingram
David Peck
Keith McCoy
Robert Eaton
Sheila Parton
Charles Banker
Anthony Novetske
'Heavy' blaze engulfs Portage home; no injuries, fire department says
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said Thursday, but investigators believe it was an accident.
PORTAGE — A "heavy" house fire Wednesday left a family displaced, the Portage Fire Department said Thursday.
Firefighters were called at 10:45 a.m. to a house on the 2600 block of Norman Street, where a fire had spread from the garage to a deck behind the house.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to attack the blaze, Chief Randy Wilkening said. In the hours that followed, crews remained on scene to clean up and investigate.
The family is displaced but suffered no injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Wilkening said, but investigators believe it was accidental.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Mackenzie Keammerer
Christopher Pool
Henry Moreno Jr.
Casey Blakeley
Jill Hamilton
Chase Agent
Edward Sly
Michael Puskar
Marshawn Hunt Jr.
Stacie Miller
Stephynie Blum
Trevon Pahrue
Robert Carpenter
Miguel Delgado
Robert Bouton Jr.
Mark Bruce
Jacob Morrow
Carrie Skeens
Tyler Russ
Carl Dahlin
Tony Glover
James Murphy
Jack Skeens
Shamecca Davis
Diane Hall
Garland Henderson Jr.
Raymond Hinkle
Christina Gregory
Wayne Adams III
Zachary Lovell
Janice O'Brien
Perry Baldridge Jr.
Richard Sneed
Kyle Kaylor
Salem Hijazin
Michael Catalano
Niketa Ingram
David Peck
Keith McCoy
Robert Eaton
Sheila Parton
Charles Banker
Anthony Novetske
'Heavy' blaze engulfs Portage home; no injuries, fire department says
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said Thursday, but investigators believe it was an accident.
PORTAGE — A "heavy" house fire Wednesday left a family displaced, the Portage Fire Department said Thursday.
Firefighters were called at 10:45 a.m. to a house on the 2600 block of Norman Street, where a fire had spread from the garage to a deck behind the house.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to attack the blaze, Chief Randy Wilkening said. In the hours that followed, crews remained on scene to clean up and investigate.
The family is displaced but suffered no injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Wilkening said, but investigators believe it was accidental.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Mackenzie Keammerer
Christopher Pool
Henry Moreno Jr.
Casey Blakeley
Jill Hamilton
Chase Agent
Edward Sly
Michael Puskar
Marshawn Hunt Jr.
Stacie Miller
Stephynie Blum
Trevon Pahrue
Robert Carpenter
Miguel Delgado
Robert Bouton Jr.
Mark Bruce
Jacob Morrow
Carrie Skeens
Tyler Russ
Carl Dahlin
Tony Glover
James Murphy
Jack Skeens
Shamecca Davis
Diane Hall
Garland Henderson Jr.
Raymond Hinkle
Christina Gregory
Wayne Adams III
Zachary Lovell
Janice O'Brien
Perry Baldridge Jr.
Richard Sneed
Kyle Kaylor
Salem Hijazin
Michael Catalano
Niketa Ingram
David Peck
Keith McCoy
Robert Eaton
Sheila Parton
Charles Banker
Anthony Novetske
'Heavy' blaze engulfs Portage home; no injuries, fire department says
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said Thursday, but investigators believe it was an accident.
PORTAGE — A "heavy" house fire Wednesday left a family displaced, the Portage Fire Department said Thursday.
Firefighters were called at 10:45 a.m. to a house on the 2600 block of Norman Street, where a fire had spread from the garage to a deck behind the house.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to attack the blaze, Chief Randy Wilkening said. In the hours that followed, crews remained on scene to clean up and investigate.
The family is displaced but suffered no injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Wilkening said, but investigators believe it was accidental.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Mackenzie Keammerer
Christopher Pool
Henry Moreno Jr.
Casey Blakeley
Jill Hamilton
Chase Agent
Edward Sly
Michael Puskar
Marshawn Hunt Jr.
Stacie Miller
Stephynie Blum
Trevon Pahrue
Robert Carpenter
Miguel Delgado
Robert Bouton Jr.
Mark Bruce
Jacob Morrow
Carrie Skeens
Tyler Russ
Carl Dahlin
Tony Glover
James Murphy
Jack Skeens
Shamecca Davis
Diane Hall
Garland Henderson Jr.
Raymond Hinkle
Christina Gregory
Wayne Adams III
Zachary Lovell
Janice O'Brien
Perry Baldridge Jr.
Richard Sneed
Kyle Kaylor
Salem Hijazin
Michael Catalano
Niketa Ingram
David Peck
Keith McCoy
Robert Eaton
Sheila Parton
Charles Banker
Anthony Novetske
'Heavy' blaze engulfs Portage home; no injuries, fire department says
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said Thursday, but investigators believe it was an accident.
PORTAGE — A "heavy" house fire Wednesday left a family displaced, the Portage Fire Department said Thursday.
Firefighters were called at 10:45 a.m. to a house on the 2600 block of Norman Street, where a fire had spread from the garage to a deck behind the house.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to attack the blaze, Chief Randy Wilkening said. In the hours that followed, crews remained on scene to clean up and investigate.
The family is displaced but suffered no injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Wilkening said, but investigators believe it was accidental.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Mackenzie Keammerer
Christopher Pool
Henry Moreno Jr.
Casey Blakeley
Jill Hamilton
Chase Agent
Edward Sly
Michael Puskar
Marshawn Hunt Jr.
Stacie Miller
Stephynie Blum
Trevon Pahrue
Robert Carpenter
Miguel Delgado
Robert Bouton Jr.
Mark Bruce
Jacob Morrow
Carrie Skeens
Tyler Russ
Carl Dahlin
Tony Glover
James Murphy
Jack Skeens
Shamecca Davis
Diane Hall
Garland Henderson Jr.
Raymond Hinkle
Christina Gregory
Wayne Adams III
Zachary Lovell
Janice O'Brien
Perry Baldridge Jr.
Richard Sneed
Kyle Kaylor
Salem Hijazin
Michael Catalano
Niketa Ingram
David Peck
Keith McCoy
Robert Eaton
Sheila Parton
Charles Banker
Anthony Novetske
'Heavy' blaze engulfs Portage home; no injuries, fire department says
PORTAGE — A "heavy" house fire Wednesday left a family displaced, the Portage Fire Department said Thursday.
Firefighters were called at 10:45 a.m. to a house on the 2600 block of Norman Street, where a fire had spread from the garage to a deck behind the house.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to attack the blaze, Chief Randy Wilkening said. In the hours that followed, crews remained on scene to clean up and investigate.
The family is displaced but suffered no injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Wilkening said, but investigators believe it was accidental.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!