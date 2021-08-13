Judge affirms bribery verdict against former Portage mayor James Snyder

That set up a second jury trial, beginning March 8 this year.

The new jury heard essentially the same evidence as the first — in addition to testimony from Robert Buha.

Robert Buha testified in March he felt pressured by Snyder’s demands to be hired as a consultant to the dealership.

The second jury found Snyder guilty March 19 after 10 days of testimony, argument and jury deliberation.

Judge Kennelly, who presided over the March trial, ruled Friday the jury made a rational decision to find Snyder guilty based on the evidence they heard.

The judge said that while the prosecution didn’t direct testimony or documentary evidence that the money was a bribe, they didn’t have to.

He said jurors concluded it was a bribe from the circumstances surrounding the payment — circumstances the prosecution argued were clearly incriminating.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster said Snyder’s tax problems left him desperate for money and the Buhas’ dealership was in financial distress over a lack of truck sales.