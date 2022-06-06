'Keep your head up': Portage High School students told to work toward their passions

PORTAGE — Several Portage High School seniors were told to work toward their passions instead of just money at their graduation ceremony Sunday night.

“It’s going to feel like you’re going 70 in a 45. Time waits for nobody,” Salutatorian and Class President Preetkiran Singh said to the students.

The ceremony began with students walking into the football field, accompanied by a graduation dog.

The Marine Corps JROTC presented the colors while the Portage High School Choraliers sang The Star-Spangled Banner.

Superintendent Amanda Alaniz then remarked on the future of Portage High School graduates. She said that she hopes they leave the world a better place and then provided some advice.

Alaniz said their successes will come with defeat and frustration.

“When these challenges come your way, keep your head up,” Alaniz said.

She also said any dreams they have will have to be worked for, and there is no such thing as random success.

“Don’t be afraid of being afraid. Hurt is part of growth. Give yourself grace and learn to love yourself.” Alaniz said. “Remember that luck only comes from hard work.”

The Portage High School Choirs then sang "Imagine" by John Lennon. Following the song, student speakers were introduced.

Singh dedicated his speech to two students who he said should have walked with them that night but unfortunately were no longer able to. He went on to emphasize how short life is and how important it is to cherish every moment.

“Be grateful for living another day six feet on the right side of the ground,” Singh said.

He then mentioned how they all have bright futures and shouted out students in several different fields.

“Now is the time we set out on the world and can make a mark on history,” Singh said. “Be phenomenal, Class of 2022.”

Valedictorian Emma Fausch reflected on the challenges from quarantine and the last four years.

“I believe we have grown tremendously from freshman year to now,” Fausch said.

She also mentioned that success looks like more than just being a valedictorian. She said she was good at test-taking, but many are skilled in other areas.

“I have the ease and skills for being a good test taker. But being a good test taker does not mean I will be successful in real life.”

She emphasized that her success in high school was not indicative that she was the most likely to be successful, and every student could be.

Following the student speeches, Principal Michael Stills presented the Class of 2022.

