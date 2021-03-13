Man destroys home with baseball bat while children inside, police say

PORTAGE — Three children without socks, shoes or coats ran out of a mobile home to a responding officer after it was reported that a man busted out their home's windows with a baseball bat, police alleged.
Benjamin Miller, 41, of Portage, faces charges of neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia, according the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
At 10:50 p.m. Thursday Porter County police were called to a mobile home in the 500 block of Danlee Drive in Portage.
Dispatchers told police that a man was seen breaking all of the windows of his residence with a baseball bat and was seen throwing a television out of the window, according to a report from the Porter County Sheriff's Department. Witnesses also said that children were inside his residence at the time.
An arriving officer heard a man yelling and a crashing noise inside the mobile home. During this time, three children wearing no socks, shoes or winter coats came running from the mobile home down the driveway to the officer.
The oldest child told the officer that his father was going crazy because his mother left him, according to police reports.
The children were then taken into the care of another officer in his squad car.
An officer approached Miller, who claimed that his wife had allegedly stole his money and vehicle. Officers noted Miller appeared to be highly intoxicated and when they went in his mobile home, found the interior was destroyed.
A television was found broken on the floor of the children's room surrounded by broken glass and the refrigerator had been knocked down, police said. In addition, debris and clothes were strewn throughout the residence and all of the doors were broken.
When asked why he destroyed the home, the man allegedly said he was upset at his wife and wanted to "trash" the residence. He also demanded that police arrest his wife.
Miller was unable to say where his wife was and also said that he allowed her to drive the vehicle, though he initially reported it stolen, the police report said.
As officers continued to ask Miller questions, Miller began to scream at them. He then took off his sweater, threw it on the ground, and laid down in the center of the roadway and began to yell, according to the police report.
Officers told him to stop yelling and get out of the road, but he continued to yell while waving his arms and legs, police alleged.
He was then told he was under arrest for disorderly conduct and a struggle ensued as officers tried to handcuff him. Miller continued to yell and attempt resisting arrest and medics arrived to check him out, the police report said. He allegedly admitted to medics that he was intoxicated.
In addition, police found three glass pipes containing burned marijuana in plain view in the living room.
Miller was taken to Porter County Jail, where he awaits his first trial hearing.