Man destroys home with baseball bat while children inside, police say

An officer approached Miller, who claimed that his wife had allegedly stole his money and vehicle. Officers noted Miller appeared to be highly intoxicated and when they went in his mobile home, found the interior was destroyed.

A television was found broken on the floor of the children's room surrounded by broken glass and the refrigerator had been knocked down, police said. In addition, debris and clothes were strewn throughout the residence and all of the doors were broken.

When asked why he destroyed the home, the man allegedly said he was upset at his wife and wanted to "trash" the residence. He also demanded that police arrest his wife.

Miller was unable to say where his wife was and also said that he allowed her to drive the vehicle, though he initially reported it stolen, the police report said.

As officers continued to ask Miller questions, Miller began to scream at them. He then took off his sweater, threw it on the ground, and laid down in the center of the roadway and began to yell, according to the police report.

Officers told him to stop yelling and get out of the road, but he continued to yell while waving his arms and legs, police alleged.