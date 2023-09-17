PORTAGE — When residents and visitors think about Northwest Indiana's natural amenities, visions of sand dunes and Lake Michigan come to mind.

But Rob Albrecht-Mallinger said one of the Region's most important environmental resources is "right under our noses and under our bridges."

He's talking about the East Branch of the Little Calumet River.

“Most of us encounter rivers when we drive over them in our cars," Albrecht-Mallinger, of the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association, said. "But, if you got down out of your car and into the river, you would see incredible wildlife. You would see pawpaw and marsh marigolds and Joe Pye weed and beavers... the river just absolutely teems with life."

Though clams, salmon and herons may enjoy the Little Calumet River's relatively clean water today, that was not always the case.

On Friday representatives from several environmental nonprofits, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a few local municipalities, Cleveland Cliffs and NIPSCO gathered to reflect on the history of the East Branch of the Little Calumet and plan for the waterways future.

An untold story

Victoria Wittig said the Friday event, held at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk, marked the first time people came together to specifically discuss the east branch of the river in at least a decade.

Wittig, the Northwest Indiana Ambassador for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Urban Waters program, got the idea to host a summit while she was working on the Calumet Region Conservation Action Plan. Released in July, the conservation action plan details how to restore several key locations throughout the Calumet Region. The plan was created by the "Calumet Land Conservation Partnership," which includes Save the Dunes, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, the Nature Conservancy, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, the National Parks Conservation Association, Audubon Great Lakes, Openlands, the Metropolitan Planning Council, the Wetlands Initiative and the Field Museum.

The plan also highlights restoration efforts currently underway along the east branch, work that Shirley Heinze Executive Director Kristopher Krouse said is "in some ways, kind of an untold story."

With headwaters in Red Mill County Park, the Little Calumet River flows across the Illinois-Indiana border. In Indiana, the Little Calumet River and its tributaries flow through Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Gary, Hobart, Lake Station and Portage.

Industry and development have reshaped much of the Little Calumet. Albrecht-Mallinger said the creation of multiple shipping canals drew water away from the river and "it began to die."

Today, the only section of the river that has maintained its original flow is the east branch, Albrecht-Mallinger said.

“The arch of has history changed," Albrecht-Mallinger said. "We had 150 years of degradation and now in the last 25, (we've had) conservation."

Though conservation efforts along the river may be relatively new, environmental groups have been able to make rapid progress.

Krouse said work along the east branch really began a little over a decade ago.

East Branch Summit and Paddle Kayakers prepare to head out at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach during the Friday summit.

In 2009, the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association was created, bringing attention to the need for more accessible waterways in the Region. In 2014, Shirley Heinze and several partner organizations were able to get the East Branch of the Little Calumet River Corridor designated as an Indiana Bicentennial Nature Trust Conservation Area. Using Indiana Bicentennial Nature Trust funds, Shirley Heinze has been able to preserve hundreds of acres of land along the river corridor.

In total, over 1,900 acres of land along the East Branch has been preserves, over 500 acres have been restored, 5.5 miles of new hiking trails have been added, log jams are currently being cleared from about 14 miles of river and three public boats launches have been installed, with plans for two more.

Wittig said the nature preserves along the East Branch are some of the most beautiful in Northwest Indiana.

"It's almost like its own mini national park," Wittig said. "But it all depends on the health and integrity of the river."

Around the next river bend

What will the East Branch of the Little Calumet look like in 10, 20, 30 years?

Attendees at the Friday summit were asked to brainstorm opportunities for expanded conservation as well as any potential barriers.

Conservation efforts along the West Branch of the Little Calumet have received more attention in recent years. After the historic 2008 flood, local organizations began restoring wetlands in communities like Gary and Highland.

Wetland restoration along the East Branch is also important, however tactics may look a little different. Much of the area surrounding the East Branch is farmland, which means much of the river's pollution comes from fertilizer runoff.

Excess fertilizer can cause toxic algal blooms. This toxic algae consumes oxygen and blocks sunlight from reaching underwater plants — ultimately creating aquatic dead zones.

Shirley Heinze is already working with local farmers, helping them implement different management practices that will reduce the amount of fertilizer needed.

Paul Botts, executive director of the Chicago-based Wetlands Initiative, said his organization has helped over a half a dozen Illinois farmers create what they call "smart wetlands."

Botts said that in the Midwest, farmland is full of tile drainage, which are essentially pipes that carry excess water into ditches. Smart wetlands are strategically located to capture all of agricultural tile drainage outfall. The plants in the wetland are then able to filter the water, removing much of the excess fertilizer before it reaches the drainage ditch. The smart wetland has been popular among farmers because it requires relatively little land.

Smart wetlands could be a part of the East Branch's future, Botts said.

Krouse said all of the feedback heard at the summit will be used to create a strategic plan for the East Branch.

"The river corridors in this Region are the hidden, inland ecosystem gems that have the potential to be just as significant of a resource as Lake Michigan," Krouse said.

