Play ball? Portage commission's response is maybe

PORTAGE — The Portage Redevelopment Commission is considering whether the former Portage Little League property it owns will be used for youth baseball this year.

The commission has some reservations but has not ruled out the possibility.

The complex is 7.7 acres in the new downtown the city is creating east of Willowcreek Road between Central Avenue and the Indiana Toll Road.

Director of Planning and Community Development A.J. Monroe said the City Council has committed $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for design services and construction for the first phase of a downtown Portage community recreation site there.

“There is a strong interest in providing a youth baseball program to kids in the community this year,” Monroe said. “It sounds like it’s on the cusp of happening.”

Commission members are more hesitant, wanting to limit the parks department’s involvement in operating a league there.

Mayor Sue Lynch noted the city’s parks department took a $600,000 hit when the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance shaved the city’s budget. There’s no program director on staff and no money to hire one.

“The park is short-staffed already, and that’s a huge concern that I have in taking another project on. There’s stuff we could get done here,” Lynch said, looking around Woodland Park, where the meeting was held.

The Redevelopment Commission budget includes money for property maintenance and addressing the condition of the property as it stands today, Monroe said. “We’re going to have a minimum threshold of maintenance of that facility this year.”

“I’m pretty sure as the weeds were growing, I would get the first call that something needs to be done," Monroe said upon a glance at Lynch. “Or maybe the mayor would be out there mowing it or doing something.”

“Whatever is going to be there downtown is probably going to have a recreational aspect to it,” he said. The mayor’s concern about parks department involvement was “heard loud and clear,” he said.

“I don’t see this being a burden to the park and/or general services,” Monroe said, because the Redevelopment Commission would pay for the work out of its own budget. “No one else gets the blame for this if it doesn’t work out.”

The parks department would handle registration and run the concession stand, but the league would handle all other operational matters.

“I don’t know that you’re in a position to say yes,” City Attorney Dan Whitten said. “It seems like there’s a lot yet to be worked out.”

There’s time to iron out details, Monroe said, but what he needed to know immediately was whether the commission would even consider the idea. If it’s a nonstarter, there wouldn’t be any point in devoting any further effort to the idea.

The commission voted to consider the idea as details became more clear.

Monroe said that if youth baseball is to happen there, he hopes it would start in late spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.