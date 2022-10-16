Police investigating fatal crash on Stagecoach Road

PORTAGE — One person died Sunday in a crash in the 5500 block of Stagecoach Road, police said.
Portage officers closed a portion of Stagecoach Road west of Marine Drive for an investigation.
No residents live along that portion of Stagecoach Road, police said. The closure was expected to last several hours.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Shariona Smith
Kianna Smith
Margarita Ramirez
Andrianne Price
Tana Jackson
Ty Hinckley
Nelson Perkins
Sabrina Piunti
Brenda Osler
Thomas Jaeger
Billy Brooks Jr
Pharoah Pasha
Charles Mosier
Collin Mcadoo
Jason Atwater
Jason Fitzgerald
Timothy Riley
Allison Watters
Eva Bacot
Michael Oprisko
John Winston Jr.
Jennifer Waldo
Tonia Watson
Anthony Venegas
Max Smith III
Rhonda Cutler
Andrew Hudson
Tyler Asche
DeAndre Wright
Ricky Kelly
Amanda Birkeland
Victoria Gonzalez
John Kane
Alexander Aljure
Ethan Ahrens
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!