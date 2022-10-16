 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating fatal crash on Stagecoach Road

PORTAGE — One person died Sunday in a crash in the 5500 block of Stagecoach Road, police said.

Portage officers closed a portion of Stagecoach Road west of Marine Drive for an investigation.

No residents live along that portion of Stagecoach Road, police said. The closure was expected to last several hours.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

