Portage adopts new food truck regulations

PORTAGE — New regulations for food trucks and other mobile food vendors operating on city property go into effect June 1.

The ordinance passed by the City Council prevents them from operating within 200 feet of a special event without permission of the event organizers.

Council Vice President Scott Williams, who heads the council’s Ordinance Committee, said he wanted the ordinance approved quickly so it would be in place for summer events.

The ordinance requires vendors to display permits from both the county health department and the city parks department. Parks permits must be requested at least a week in advance.

Vendors will pay a $25 nonrefundable application fee. The $300 permit fee is due immediately upon approval. If the permit is revoked by city officials, the permit fee isn’t refundable.

Code enforcement, police officers and the fire department are all authorized to enforce the law.

Permits are valid June 1 to May 31 regardless of the date issued.

If the food truck is parked in the right-of-way, it can’t impede access to the park. Other rules prohibit endangering safety or property; using bullhorns, strobe lights or neon signs; providing dining or seating without parks department permission; and selling or providing alcoholic beverages.

Fines are $25 for the first offense, $100 for a second offense and $200 for the third and subsequent offenses. Each day counts as a separate violation.

Williams asked if the council wanted to add language to apply to private property and private residences as well. The ordinance could be amended later.

“The ordinance committee has been vetting this for four months,” he said.

In other business, the council approved refinancing Redevelopment Commission debt for the Fronius project at Ameriplex. The new bonds will have a lower interest rate, saving the commission money. The bonds are repaid from the increased amount of property taxes paid after Fronius began operations.

“We’ve done this before,” Mayor Sue Lynch said.

The council also approved annexing a small parcel on the city’s south side. The annexation clears the way for the city to annex a second, and larger, property to allow for a subdivision to be built. The first annexation allowed the second parcel to be contiguous to the city limits.

Council members Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st, and Ferdinand Alvarez, D-at-large, voted against the annexation.

