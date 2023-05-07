PORTAGE — If you’re egg-cited about raising chickens, the City Council has news for you: They’re now legal to raise within the city limits.

A long string of requirements apply, including keeping chickens fenced in properly and cooped up when appropriate.

Peacocks, turkeys, waterfowl and roosters are not allowed to be raised as pets except on agricultural land. Farmland is exempted from the ordinance’s restrictions.

Renters are allowed to raise chickens, but only with their landlord’s permission, the same as for having a dog or cat on the premises.

“There is no doubt we have people with chickens in the city already,” Councilman Collin Czilli, D-5th, said.

Roosters have been heard crowing in the city,” Councilman Ferdinand Alvarez, D-at large, said. He asked who will be responsible for enforcing the ordinance.

That’s up to code enforcement and the police, City Attorney Dan Whitten said. Animal control could also get involved, Czilli said.

“You can have your chickens!” Czilli proclaimed.

In other business, Mayor Sue Lynch said the veterans banner program is on hiatus while a committee looks for a solution. The banners were hung off poles along Central Avenue. “Even though they were 5 feet long, they look like postage stamps up there,” she said.

The wind shredded some of the banners, but that’s not the biggest problem. The brackets that held them were rusted out, Lynch said. The city has priced new brackets to see if they can be replaced.

“Last year, when we started in the spring to put the banners back up, several of them were already beat up pretty bad by the wind, so we had new banners made for the ones that were in bad shape," she said. "We had them double-stitched, extra grommets, everything we could, and it didn't matter because we don't have any protection for them once they're up that high and the wind starts beating on them.”

Anyone who wants to serve on a committee looking at options for honoring veterans is invited to call Lynch’s office at City Hall, 219-762-5425.

The council voted 5-2 to rezone 32.7 acres south of Lute Road for multifamily housing. Czilli and Alvarez voted against it.

“This is a difficult site,” attorney Todd Leeth told the council. “It's been the subject of a couple petitions through to the city, a failed attempt to rezone and develop about three years ago, and then when that failed, the property owners, the Lute family, had the property revert back to the R2 zoning that it currently owns or possesses today. The reason for that was to provide the best opportunity for a developer to come forward.”

Olthof Homes, represented by Leeth, proposes to build 40 multifamily townhomes and 90 paired patio duplexes on the site.

It took 11 months to gain city approval, Leeth said, with the plan changing repeatedly as the developer worked with the city to gain approval.

Complicating development of the property is that it’s contiguous to several zoning categories. There’s usually a progression from one zoning category to another, but that’s not possible with this site, Leeth explained. “It's one of the most unique pieces of property in my practice that I've ever come across.”

Olthof promises to build a pedestrian path, a robust landscape buffer along the eastern property line and a dedicated right of way for Augusta Boulevard. The developer also promises to limit the number of driveways onto Augusta.