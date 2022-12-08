Portage approves new plan for downtown

PORTAGE — A new downtown recreation center could be three to five years away.

It’s included in the new downtown master plan adopted recently by the city’s Redevelopment Commission.

Although the rec center is in the plan’s third phase, “It could definitely be sooner. It’s a big-ticket item,” Gregg Calpino of SmithGroup said.

He suggests putting the rec center where Vivian Street now ends.

“By all means, if funding were there sooner and there were a partner,” construction could happen sooner, Calpino said.

Health care providers seem interested in the project and could help the city afford construction of a multiuse recreational facility, he said.

SmithGroup also recommends considering a narrower Central Avenue, adding parking along it and reducing five lanes to three to “diet it down.” That would be part of improvements to improve traffic flow, which involves improving connections within the downtown.

“A narrower street allows us to have shorter streetlights,” Calpino added.

That could happen in the next three to 10 years.

First, though, is finishing the Founders Square area.

“Founders Square and the development around it has been a real game changer for downtown,” Calpino said. “We really wanted to make sure this area is finished so it can be all that it can be.”

That includes things like adding sidewalks, trees and parking. Earlier this year, the city added a parking lot and removed a street between the playground and the amphitheater to improve safety of the park.

Additional housing and mixed-use development are proposed for the second and fourth phases of redevelopment. The former Portage Little League property is in the third phase.

Several months of public input and study went into drafting the plan. It is intended to offer guidelines for redeveloping the area between Hamstrom Road to the east, Willowcreek Road to the west, the Indiana Toll Road to the north and Central Avenue to the south.

“Your downtown is interesting in that it’s linear. It’s really a downtown district in itself,” Calpino said.

Existing assets like the grocery store and library are a big help. “This goes hand in glove with that homegrown business district reinvestment,” he said.

The planning process included a three-day charette in which the consultants and city planning staff focused extensively on this plan and invited continual public input. “It was really great being here at the center of downtown. We definitely took advantage of the weather and the outdoors to really make sure it was grounded,” Calpino said. “There are some things in the plan that are a definite result of those site visits.”

Consultant Matt Reardon focused on the financial aspects of the plan. He recommends the city have an expert focused on downtown development.

“You’re going to spend millions of dollars, make sure you can care and feed for that,” he said. “Would you spend millions of dollars and not have somebody responsible for that role?”

The City Council and Redevelopment Commission should begin discussions for incentive packages, he advised. The city should offer incentives to make the site attractive to investors without being too generous, Reardon said.

“Our overarching principle is, let’s make sure things are to scale at this location,” he said.