 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Portage awarded for alternative fuel use

  • 0

PORTAGE — The city of Portage was recently recognized as the Green Fleet Member of the Year by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

Street Superintendent Randy Reeder accepted the award at the recent Drive Clean Indiana annual conference and expo in Michigan City.

“The city is seeking equipment that runs on alternative fuel such as natural gas,” Reeder said about why the city was recognized.

Last week the city received the first of seven new trash trucks that are operated on compressed natural gas rather than diesel fuel.

Reeder said the city pursued and received grants that are paying nearly 90% of the cost of the new trash fleet. The seven trucks cost about $2.2 million, but the city’s share was approximately $235,000. Funding came from a federal grant and the Volkswagen settlement funds.

People are also reading…

“This has been a wonderful opportunity to get vehicles with federal dollars,” said Mayor Sue Lynch. “Our sanitation fleet has been woefully lacking and out of date. This will allow us to update our fleet at a minimal cost. With all those federal dollars out there, we must capitalize on these things.”

Lynch said she also believes it is important, especially "since we live in a non-attainment area, to do whatever can be done to improve the air quality for today's and future residents."

The remaining six trucks will be arriving through late spring 2023. Reeder said they are applying for a second round of the federal grant money to purchase 10 additional pieces of equipment, construct a fueling station at the street department facility and provide infrastructure.

Reeder said natural gas-powered vehicles are not only better for the environment but are more cost-effective for the city. Diesel fuel, he said, is running about $5.50 per gallon, while compressed natural gas’ equivalent cost is about $1.15 per gallon. Compressed natural gas is also a more abundant, stable fuel source than diesel, he said.

The specifications for the new compressed natural gas-powered trucks, including their bright green color, were developed by the sanitation department employees.

“The road to success is never traveled alone,” said Reeder, who thanked Lynch, the city of Hobart, Crowley Engineering, grant writer Ryan Lysak, Ozinga Energy and Best Equipment for their support and assistance in pursuing the grants and equipment.

PHOTOS: Up, up and away at the Lake County Fair

1 of 9
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storms in Paris rip roofs from buildings, flood metro buildings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts