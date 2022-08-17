Portage awarded for alternative fuel use

PORTAGE — The city of Portage was recently recognized as the Green Fleet Member of the Year by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

Street Superintendent Randy Reeder accepted the award at the recent Drive Clean Indiana annual conference and expo in Michigan City.

“The city is seeking equipment that runs on alternative fuel such as natural gas,” Reeder said about why the city was recognized.

Last week the city received the first of seven new trash trucks that are operated on compressed natural gas rather than diesel fuel.

Reeder said the city pursued and received grants that are paying nearly 90% of the cost of the new trash fleet. The seven trucks cost about $2.2 million, but the city’s share was approximately $235,000. Funding came from a federal grant and the Volkswagen settlement funds.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity to get vehicles with federal dollars,” said Mayor Sue Lynch. “Our sanitation fleet has been woefully lacking and out of date. This will allow us to update our fleet at a minimal cost. With all those federal dollars out there, we must capitalize on these things.”

Lynch said she also believes it is important, especially "since we live in a non-attainment area, to do whatever can be done to improve the air quality for today's and future residents."

The remaining six trucks will be arriving through late spring 2023. Reeder said they are applying for a second round of the federal grant money to purchase 10 additional pieces of equipment, construct a fueling station at the street department facility and provide infrastructure.

Reeder said natural gas-powered vehicles are not only better for the environment but are more cost-effective for the city. Diesel fuel, he said, is running about $5.50 per gallon, while compressed natural gas’ equivalent cost is about $1.15 per gallon. Compressed natural gas is also a more abundant, stable fuel source than diesel, he said.

The specifications for the new compressed natural gas-powered trucks, including their bright green color, were developed by the sanitation department employees.

“The road to success is never traveled alone,” said Reeder, who thanked Lynch, the city of Hobart, Crowley Engineering, grant writer Ryan Lysak, Ozinga Energy and Best Equipment for their support and assistance in pursuing the grants and equipment.