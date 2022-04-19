Portage begins work on 'necessary' sanitary sewer project

PORTAGE — City and federal officials broke ground Monday on a $1.5 million project to improve Portage's sanitary sewer system.

Once complete, the primary sanitary sewer pipe that collects the city's wastewater and takes it to the sanitary sewer plant will be relined and the connecting siphon pipes replaced, cutting excess flow into the wastewater system and reducing the risk of sanitary sewer overflows into adjacent wetlands.

Mayor Sue Lynch said Monday during a groundbreaking ceremony at Central Avenue and Swanson Road she's happy to finally get the project started.

"It is not a real sexy project, but it is a necessary project for our city," Lynch said. "It is our responsibility, as a city, to continue to maintain our infrastructure and to promote a strong sense of security for our community in order to make Portage a valued place for our citizens and businesses."

Records show federal funding for the project was secured by former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, and his successor, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Mark Lopez, Mrvan's chief of staff, was on hand Monday, to participate in the groundbreaking.

"This project will create jobs, unlock real estate for future development and improve quality of life," Lopez said.

Col. Paul Culberson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District commander, also was in attendance to mark the beginning of the third such sewer project in Portage overseen by his agency.

"It is great to come together to celebrate the start of this project," Culberson said.

The work is slated to run from Stone Avenue north to Central Avenue. Grimmer Construction Inc., of Highland, is the contractor.

