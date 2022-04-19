Portage begins work on 'necessary' sanitary sewer project

PORTAGE — City and federal officials broke ground Monday on a $1.5 million project to improve Portage's sanitary sewer system.
Once complete, the primary sanitary sewer pipe that collects the city's wastewater and takes it to the sanitary sewer plant will be relined and the connecting siphon pipes replaced, cutting excess flow into the wastewater system and reducing the risk of sanitary sewer overflows into adjacent wetlands.
Mayor Sue Lynch said Monday during a groundbreaking ceremony at Central Avenue and Swanson Road she's happy to finally get the project started.
"It is not a real sexy project, but it is a necessary project for our city," Lynch said. "It is our responsibility, as a city, to continue to maintain our infrastructure and to promote a strong sense of security for our community in order to make Portage a valued place for our citizens and businesses."
Records show federal funding for the project was secured by former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, and his successor, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.
